ASAP Rocky in court over alleged assault, declines to testify in his defense

In a shocking twist in the ongoing trial against American rapper ASAP Rocky, he has refused to testify on the stand.
The rapper is facing charges of two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and before the trial kicked off, Rocky entered a not-guilty plea to two felony charges linked to an incident where he allegedly pulled a gun and fired at his former childhood friend, Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli from the A$AP mob.
However on February 11, ASAP rocky decided to invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in his own defense, after which his team rested their case.
His decision to not testify garnered reactions online beacuse he had previously turned down a plea deal, which included a 180-day jail term and a suspended sentence. Now, the rapper now faces a maximum of 24 years.
See social media reactions below:
They’re trying to bait him. Smart move not to get up there.
He should’ve took a plea! I think he goin to jail 🤦🏽♂️
He cooked himself by not taking the plea deal smh
The witness is alive to testify against you .. he already lost and don’t know it
He didnt testify because prosecutors did a horrible job & asap relli already got caught lying during his testimony. He left too much of an opening for reasonable doubt. Once you get caught lying your testimony becomes less credible. If rocky testifies it opens him up to be cross examined by the prosecution & who knows what angle they wanna use. Prosecution already did enough damage to themselves, dont give them any way out. Smart move by rocky i predict a not guilty verdict