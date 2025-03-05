Asake wishes mum a happy birthday in new post

Nigerian singer Asake has taken to social media to celebrate his mother's birthday, expressing his appreciation for her.

In the early hours of March 4, 2025, he posted a picture of his mum to Instagram and X with the caption, "Happy birthday to the most amazing mom Your love and support mean the world to me. I’m so grateful for you every day. Love you more than anything."

Hundreds of fans took to the comment section on X to felicitate with Asake and his mother, wishing her well.

Happy birthday to the greatest mother that born legend LLNP

Birthday blessings Mama Asake

The singer, whose name is Ololade had previously opened up about why he chose the feminine name Asake as his stage name; stating that it was his mother's name.

During his interview with CNN in 2023, he explained, "My friends started using it to play with me, and they said, ‘omo Asake, omo Asake, Asake came yesterday’ and you know students can be funny, so at the end of the day they removed the ‘omo’ and started calling me Asake."

“So it’s so easy for me to adopt the name because when I’m introduced on stage, people expect a beautiful lady or a nice girl. I just like the feeling and the shock on their faces. Also, I love my mother and the fact that people call her my mother’s name through me," he explained.

He also stated that his music is tied to his upbringing, stating that he fell in love with the theatre as a child.

My father used to be a singer and my mother dances a lot, so it’s a family thing; although my parents didn’t do it professionally, they only did it for the fun of it.