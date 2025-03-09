Asake used to accept ₦700 rice, bottle of drink as performance fee - Yemi Elesho

According to Elesho, son of legendary Yoruba comic actor Adewale Elesho, he used to buy Asake a plate of food and a bottle of carbonated drink as payment for performance.

Elesho shared this insight during a recent conversation with streamer Jigan. He also talked about how his friendship with Asake dates back to their time as undergraduates at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife.

The comic actor described Asake as his ‘day one,’ suggesting their friendship started when both were still trying to find their feet in the entertainment business.

Elesho said, “I used to give Asake a ₦700 plate of rice and a bottle of Coca-Cola as performance fees for him to feature in movies during our undergraduate days at OAU.

“He is my day-one, my very good friend. I have pictures and videos of our time together at OAU. We used to play celebrity football matches together back in the day.”

Elesho’s insight into Asake’s days at the University paints the picture of a young man passionate about entertainment, leading him to try his hands on more than just music.

As can be seen in Elesho’s account, Asake experimented with acting long before music clicked for him, and he’s now one of the biggest artists in Nigeria, even Africa.

