Asake accused of homophobia , colourism by former team member

Grammy-nominated artiste Asake has been called on social media by his former brand strategist Tunde Pheonix, on the grounds of alleged homophobia and colourism towards Brazilian artiste Ludmilla.

Pheonix, who has been calling the Lungu Boy singer out on social media for some days, took to his Instagram story to narrate the story he titled, Surviving Military, a nod at the Asake's new single called Military.

In a series of posts on his story, Pheonix laid his allegations against the singer whom he called different names like 'Military' 'Colourist,' stating that he brushed off lesbian singer Ludmilla because of her sexuality.

"Homophobia doesn't have a place in our society. Starting with military Vs Ludmilla, he disgraced Africa. Story up next, if I lie Ludmilla will come and say I'm lying. She will give a statement," he wrote in a story post.

He added, "Ludmilla arrives on set all happy and tried to hug military, military steps back and gives her a long handshake in front of everyone there. She nearly cried, it was embarrassing in front of all her people."

Surviving Military: The Ludmilla Story. So after begging, we are in Brazil to shoot the song. Mind you the least performing song on the album, but Alexa manipulated Empire. Alexa said and I quote, "He doesn't want to associate with that," meaning her sexuality and having a baby with a woman. I said to her, what are we doing here, he knew this before we flew to Brazil

Pheonix also accused Asake of refusing to mingle with the locals in Brazil and dark-skinned girls. His allegations sparked different reactions across social media, with many weighing in on the situation.

See reactions below:

Disappointed and not surprised.

So because someone doesn’t stand for what others stand for he’s wrong? Una dey play

I don't understand what this guy is always saying. Can someone tell me what he is all about?