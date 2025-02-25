Actress Olayode Juliana fumes over 'Is your husband single?' comments

Nollywood actress Olayode Juliana has expressed outrage over a growing trend on social media where people make inappropriate comments on pages of married individuals.
Taking to her Instagram page on February 24, 2025, the actress criticised users who jokingly—or otherwise—ask if a married woman's husband is single under posts featuring couples.
Tell me why people would go on someone's wife's page and ask if her husband is single. Are we serious or is this a joke? Why would we see a video of a husband and wife and comment under the video "Is your husband married?" Are you people okay? Why would you comment something like that? I keep seeing it under different couples videos.
Juliana, best known for her role in Jenifa’s Diary, further expressed her disbelief, stressing that it's less disrespectful when comments of the sort are left under single men's pages.
This thing is not funny at all. If I see the comment on the page of someone who is single, I'd say you're trying to shoot your shot. It's not funny and you people need to stop it. You wouldn't want someone to do that with your husband when you're married, would you want that?
She added in her post caption, "I don’t know if the people that write these comments think it’s funny, (cruise) but it’s totally stupid! You already even answered the question, y’all better abort this trend cause it doesn’t make sense! Also, if it’s not witchcraft, why would you say you have your eyes on someone who is married with kids? It’s very diabolic. Dear women/ladies, we need to do better cause it doesn’t make sense!!!! Leave people’s husbands ALONE!!!!!"