Actress Ini Edo announces her father's passing

Nollywood star Ini Edo has announced the heartbreaking loss of her father, describing him as her "greatest cheerleader" and "first love."

The actress took to Instagram on February 24, 2025, to share the tragic news, expressing her grief in the post, stating that it was the hardest to make.

This post has been the hardest to make… I have lost my greatest cheerleader… My Beloved Father, My first Love...The Heavens have gained an Angel.😇You will forever remain in my heart. Rest on King 💔😭

Her post was met with an outpouring of condolences from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers, with many offering prayers and words of comfort.

Fellow actress Omoni Oboli commented, "Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family 🤍 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏾🤍" Linda Osifo wrote, "So sorry about your loss sis 😢May God comfort your heart.🙏 🕊️"

Jackie Apiah wrote, "My heartfelt condolences on your loss. May he rest in peace." "Oh nooo 🫣 so sorry for your loss 🕊️ may God comfort your family, and may his soul rest in peace." Uche Elendu wrote.

"So sorry my darling. May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏🏽🕊️🤍," Rita Dominic commented.

So sorry for your loss my darling Ini . May God be with you and your family at this time

So sorry about your loss sis. May he rest in peace.🙏

Oh dear so sorry about your loss