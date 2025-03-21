A woman once gave me ₦30 million because she liked me - Singer Orezi

Nigerian singer Orezi has revealed that he once received a whopping ₦30 million from a woman who simply "liked him."
Speaking in a recent interview on The Echoroom, the "Rihanna" crooner shared his surprising experience, stating that the woman, whom he met in Abuja, gifted him the sum without any formal relationship between them.
The highest amount of money I've received from a woman? I don't want to mention the amount I received, but okay. It was 30 million Naira, back in Abuja. I wasn't married to her or anything, she just liked me.
The singer opened up about how the experience shocked him, given how men are usually the ones who give such ground-breaking gifts. He noted that back in 2016, ₦30 million was a lot of money, thus adding to his shock about the gift.
If you like a woman, won't you give her money? We weren't dating but we had something going. It's not like I needed money, I have money but she just gave me. We had fun at a club and the pretty Hausa woman gave me money. I was shocked, I can't lie. She asked me when I was going to Lagos, I said the next day and the next day she asked for my account number and she sent the money.
Orezi noted that such experiences are not unusual in the entertainment industry, emphasizing that celebrities often enjoy certain privileges.
A lot of artistes enjoy things like that, it's a normal thing . There are privileges to being a celebrity the same way pretty women enjoy pretty privileges. Men enjoy it too, in fact there was a friend that I had in university whose school fees and provisions were handled by a woman. It's a topic swept under the carpet a lot, women do things for men a lot. It's not talked about