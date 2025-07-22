Zacch Adedeji: We all can build Nigeria through tax reform

At the Domestic Investors Summit held in Abuja, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, delivered a bold message: Nigeria’s tax reform is not just a bureaucratic shuffle; it is a national transformation.

Speaking with conviction and clarity, Adedeji laid out the government’s new approach to taxation, one he says is “designed to empower growth, not frustrate it.”

“We are not here for quick wins. This is about building long-term prosperity through trust, transparency, and fairness,” Adedeji told investors and policymakers.

His remarks, which were later analysed by Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, his technical assistant on broadcast media, emphasised that Nigeria’s restructured tax system is focused on a partnership between citizens and the government.

Unification of Revenue System

One of the most significant changes announced is the replacement of the Federal Inland Revenue Service with the Nigeria Revenue Service, a new unified body responsible for collecting federal, state, and local taxes.

This streamlined agency is expected to make tax compliance easier for businesses and reduce confusion caused by overlapping tax authorities.

“This consolidation strengthens our tax system and puts an end to the days when agencies ambushed businesses with random levies. We are removing fear and replacing it with trust,” Adedeji said.

The new tax strategy shifts focus from taxing investments to taxing profits. Entrepreneurs can now invest in their businesses without facing immediate tax penalties. This reform, Adedeji argued, will reward hard work and innovation rather than stifle it.

“Taxation must not be a burden. It must be a platform for growth. We are taxing success, not struggle,” he said.

The introduction of a simplified four percent National Development Levy will replace numerous minor levies, providing clarity and predictability.

Businesses can now also claim VAT credits on capital equipment, a change projected to reduce start-up costs by nearly 8 percent.

Incentives for SMEs and a Joint Taxpayer Committee

A view from Wuse Bazaar (Fruit Market) in Abuja, Nigeria on February 18, 2024. [Getty Images]

A cornerstone of the reform is support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which power much of Nigeria’s economy.

Tax credits and incentives are being extended to this sector, helping to spur job creation and innovation.

Additionally, a Joint Taxpayer Committee has been established to resolve disputes across various levels of government, thereby providing greater certainty for businesses.

“This is not about documents and bills. It’s about creating a country where citizens are no longer punished for trying to build something meaningful,” Aderonke noted.

Restoring Trust Through Action

Adedeji called for a new culture of governance, one where tax policy is clear, fair, and predictable, and where citizens can trust that the government will deliver results.

“The taxman’s job has changed. It’s no longer to frustrate; it’s to empower,” he told the audience as his speech received applause for its directness and sincerity.

“Nigerians are tired of words. What we heard was not a policy talk—it was a charge. A call to build a better country together,” Aderonke observed.

She praised Adedeji’s leadership style, calling him a rare public servant who “isn’t performing leadership, but doing the work.”