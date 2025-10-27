Xiaomi Black Friday 2025: Massive Discounts, Exclusive Gifts, and a Chance to Win a Trip to Europe!

The wait is over — the biggest shopping season of the year is here! From October 27th to November 30th, Xiaomi Nigeria is bringing unbeatable deals, exciting gifts, and an incredible opportunity for fans across the country to win a dream trip to Europe!

This year’s Xiaomi Black Friday promotion is more thrilling than ever — with massive price drops, limited-time discounts, special gift boxes, and irresistible offers across Xiaomi’s latest smartphones and tablets. Whether you’re a tech lover, a photography enthusiast, or simply looking to upgrade your device before the holidays, this is your perfect chance to shop smart, save big, and travel far!

Buy Xiaomi, Fly to Europe

Yes, you read that right! Every time you buy a Xiaomi product during the Black Friday period, you automatically stand a chance to win an unforgettable trip to Europe. Xiaomi believes in rewarding its fans not just with great products, but with life-changing experiences — and this Black Friday, one lucky shopper will make that dream come true.

So, while you enjoy amazing discounts and exclusive gifts, remember — your next adventure might just begin with your next Xiaomi purchase!

Big Discounts and Exciting Gift Offers

Xiaomi’s Black Friday deals cover a wide range of products — from budget-friendly Redmi phones to flagship Xiaomi models and even the versatile Xiaomi Pad lineup. Let’s take a look at what’s waiting for you in stores and online this season.

Redmi Note 14 Series – Up to ₦47,000 Off

The all-new Redmi Note 14 Series combines performance, power, and photography in one stylish package — and now it’s more affordable than ever!

Here’s how much you save this season: Redmi Note 14 – Enjoy up to ₦19,000 price drop Redmi Note 14 Pro – Enjoy up to ₦31,000 price drop Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G – Enjoy up to ₦47,000 price drop

Featuring a 200MP main camera, 6.67" CrystalRes AMOLED display, 5110mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge, IP68 water and dust resistance, and the powerful Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 processor, this series delivers premium performance at an unbeatable price. After the price drop, here’s where the magic starts: Redmi Note 14 – from ₦229,800 Redmi Note 14 Pro – from ₦369,800 Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G – from ₦578,800 If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, now’s the best time to make it happen!

Xiaomi 14T – ₦27,000 Price Drop on the Flagship

Xiaomi’s flagship killer, the Xiaomi 14T, is a masterpiece of design and performance. Equipped with Leica professional optical lenses, a 32MP in-display selfie camera, 5000mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge, IP68 water resistance, and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra, this device brings you a truly premium experience.

Originally priced at ₦720,800, the Xiaomi 14T now comes at a refreshed Black Friday price of ₦693,800. It’s the perfect chance to experience flagship power without breaking the bank.

Redmi 15C – Price Drop + Free Gift

If you’re looking for a powerful yet budget-friendly option, the Redmi 15C is an excellent pick.

Highlights include a 50MP main camera, 6.9" Dot Drop display, 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor.

During this Black Friday, you can enjoy up to ₦7,800 price drop — and as an instant gift, receive free food oil when you buy. After the discount, prices start from just ₦130,900. It’s practical, stylish, and now even more rewarding!

Hot New Arrivals: Xiaomi 15T & REDMI 15 – Gift Box Offers

For those who love to stay ahead of trends, Xiaomi’s new arrivals, the Xiaomi 15T and REDMI 15, are now available with special Black Friday surprises! When you purchase either of these models, you’ll instantly receive a Xiaomi Amazing Gift Box — a perfect bonus to celebrate your new device. It’s not just a phone purchase — it’s an experience filled with surprises!

Don’t Forget the Xiaomi Pads — Up to ₦34,000 Off

Xiaomi isn’t stopping at smartphones. The Xiaomi Pad lineup also joins the Black Friday celebration with exciting price reductions: Xiaomi Pad Pro 5G – Up to ₦34,000 off, new price starts from ₦400,800 Xiaomi Pad SE 2 (4G) – Up to ₦34,000 off, new price starts from ₦252,800 Xiaomi Pad SE 2 – Up to ₦34,000 off, new price starts from ₦222,800 Xiaomi Pad SE 8.7 (4G) – Up to ₦34,000 off, new price starts from ₦108,800 Whether for work, study, or entertainment, Xiaomi Pads are built for performance and portability — now available at even greater value.

Where to Shop

All these amazing Black Friday offers are now available in Nigeria through Xiaomi’s authorized retail partners, including Finet, Raya, 3C Hub, Slot, and many more. You can trust these stores for authentic products, official warranties, and professional service.

Prefer online shopping? Visit Jumia.com to purchase your favorite Xiaomi products with just a few clicks! Stay tuned for more exciting updates and promotions by following Xiaomi Nigeria on Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok .