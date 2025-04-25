Writers Ink at 10 – A Masterclass in Storytelling, Growth, and Giving Back

Ten years ago, two women set out to change the way stories were told in Nollywood. Armed with passion, grit, and a gift for the written word, Diche Enunwa and Temitope Akinbode founded Writers Ink Concepts—a screenwriting powerhouse that would go on to define some of the industry’s most memorable moments.

From films like Fine Wine to TV staples like The Johnsons and the fan-favorite Just Us Girls, their fingerprints are all over Nollywood. But beyond the scripts and credits lies a deeper mission: to shape culture through story.

This past weekend in Lagos, that mission took another leap forward with the Writers’ Masterclass, a free training session for writers and aspiring storytellers. The masterclass was part of the duo’s celebration of a decade-long journey, and it wasn’t just about reminiscing—it was about building the future.

More Than A Class

What made the event special wasn’t just the insight shared—it was the heart behind it. Participants walked away with notes, templates, and new perspectives, but they also left feeling seen and empowered.

One attendee, Zaynab Olanrewaju, put it this way:

Being taught by two powerful screenwriters in the Nollywood industry is a huge blessing. It’s great to see issues like billing and positioning, which are usually avoided, being addressed openly.

Another, Chibueze Ifunanya, called it “insightful and generous. It felt more like mentorship than a class.”

A Testament to Tenacity

In an industry as competitive and cutthroat as Nollywood, 10 years is no small feat. Add to that the hurdles of navigating it as a woman in Nigeria, and the Writers Ink story becomes one of true resilience.

They’ve gone beyond writing to add Producer and Director credits to their growing portfolio. They’ve carved a niche, stuck to their values, and mentored many—all while crafting the stories we love to binge.

We’re dedicated to helping the next generation rise, says Diche. Because when writers grow, the whole industry grows.

The Bigger Picture

This masterclass is not a one-off. It’s part of a larger vision—one that sees Writers Ink not just as writers, but as a platform for learning, impact, and legacy.

So while 10 years of storytelling is a milestone, it’s clear they’re only just getting started.

Here’s to another decade of culture-shaping, truth-telling, and talent-raising.