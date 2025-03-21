Women farmers seek access to mechanised equipment, govt support

Women in Mechanised Agriculture has renewed its call for government support to enhance women’s access to mechanised farming equipment and integrate women-focused agricultural empowerment initiatives into national policies.

Speaking at a media parley in Abuja, WIMA Board Chairperson, Dr. Aisha Waziri stressed that mechanisation is crucial to improving agricultural productivity and empowering women across Nigeria.

“We are urging key ministries, including Women Affairs, Trade and Investment, Agriculture, and Science and Technology, to incorporate mechanisation support for women into their policies,” Waziri said. “This initiative has been tried, tested, and proven to work. It is not just a proposal—it is a real solution that can change lives.” She highlighted the programme’s innovation, describing it as a unique model akin to a ride-hailing service for mechanised farming equipment.“

"This initiative allows women to access agricultural machinery on a lease basis at zero upfront cost. It is entirely women-run, with urban women in Abuja connecting with grassroots farmers. It is a win-win for both the government and the women involved,” she explained. Waziri appealed to policymakers and legislators to endorse the programme.

“We need our lawmakers and governors to buy into this initiative. It has the potential to revolutionise agriculture in Nigeria and support the country’s diversification away from oil,” she said. Speaking on funding, Waziri revealed that WIMA is exploring crowdfunding but is ensuring regulatory compliance before formalising the initiative. “Women in rural areas represent the demand side of the funds, while urban women provide financial support. This model enables busy professionals to invest in agriculture as a side business,” she noted.

WIMA President Mrs Aisha Yakubu-Bako explained that the organisation developed its business model in 2019, where women acted as aggregators of mechanisation services. According to her,the model was initially supported by the Mastercard Foundation and Propcom+ in 2020, allowing for testing and eventual scaling.

“We began with just six women. By 2020, with Mastercard Foundation and Propcom+’s support, we had grown to 250 members. By 2022–2023, our numbers reached approximately 500. This year, we have expanded to 2,000 women, providing them with access to tractors,” Bako stated.

She clarified that WIMA operates as a business membership organisation rather than a charity. “Our members acquire equipment under a vendor financing model, where they offer services and repay the cost over time,” she said.

Agribusiness specialist and WIMA Board of Trustees member, Heather Ronke Akanni, stressed the need for policies that go beyond agricultural production and marketing to fully support mechanisation for women. “Mechanisation is key to boosting productivity and enhancing processing. If we receive policy support and attract investment, the impact will be significant. More women and young people will join, and the numbers will grow exponentially,” Akanni said.

“With the right policy support, this initiative can transform mechanised farming in Nigeria, creating employment and economic opportunities for women across the country,” she added.