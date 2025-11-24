Union Bank Unveils “Save & Gain” Campaign to Reward Smart Savers

Union Bank of Nigeria is excited to announce the launch of its new customer reward initiative designed to deepen engagement, drive premium account activity, and promote consistent savings behaviour among its customers.

Open to new and existing customers, the Save and Gain promo requires participants to open accounts, maintain and grow a monthly average balance of ₦50,000, complete at least five transactions monthly, and actively use digital channels such as cards, USSD, mobile, or internet banking.

Top deposit contributors will receive monthly rewards ranging from free debit cards, cash prizes of N50,000 and N100,000, respectively, within each level of participation. A special reward of ₦30,000 cash vouchers will be awarded to top depositors and contributors for December. The grand prize of ₦5 million will be awarded to the highest average deposit contributors over the six-month campaign period.