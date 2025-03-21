Top strategies to strengthen corporate governance in Nigerian businesses

Establish clear policies and procedures Develop comprehensive codes of conduct and detailed governance manuals that clearly outline decision-making processes. This approach ensures that all employees understand the expected standards of behavior and accountability. By establishing rigorous guidelines, companies create a consistent operational framework that supports ethical practices and minimises ambiguity in critical business decisions.

Strengthen board composition and independence Form a board that includes a balanced mix of internal executives and independent directors with diverse expertise. An independent board offers objective oversight, challenges management decisions when necessary, and helps prevent conflicts of interest. A well-structured board enhances strategic planning and ensures that decisions align with the long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders.