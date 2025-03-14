How academic excellence is driving entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Academic programs now merge rigorous theory with extensive practical training. Courses in business, technology, and related fields incorporate hands-on projects, case studies, and fieldwork that equip students with essential skills in business planning, operations, and management. This approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared to address real-world challenges.

Incubation and Mentorship Programs

Many institutions have established startup centers and comprehensive mentorship schemes. These initiatives connect aspiring entrepreneurs with experienced industry professionals who offer guidance on strategy, business development, and risk management.

By providing structured support and networking opportunities, these programs help transform innovative ideas into viable business models.