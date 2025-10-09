The Premiere Celebrates Customer Service Week with Office Commissioning

In a powerful alignment of purpose and celebration, The Premiere, a luxury wealth preservation company that provides individuals and families opportunities to gain global access through investment immigration, international real estate and wealth advisory services, officially launched its operations.

Commissioning its office space during the globally recognized Customer Service Week reinforces its commitment to deliver global mobility and luxury living through bespoke solutions and personalized service excellence, thereby underscoring the “Mission Possible” theme of the CSW celebrations.

The launch was attended by high-profile dignitaries that included captains of industry, business leaders, international partners, and clients. Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Jane Kimemia, Chief Executive Officer of The Premiere, described the launch as “a day of joy, gratitude, and new beginnings.” She emphasized that the timing of the event, aligning with Customer Service Week, symbolizes The Premiere’s dedication to service as the cornerstone of its values.

“The fact that we are launching our company at the commencement of Customer Service Week is no coincidence — it is a beautiful alignment of purpose. It reflects the very foundation of who we are: a service-driven organization built to meet the global needs of our clients. We took the time to build the foundational capabilities of this company, developing the right systems, people, and partnerships to ensure that every client experience reflects excellence,” said Dr. Kimemia.

The event featured a standout moment with Chief Austin Albert, Chairman of The Premiere, whose visionary leadership has steered the company towards becoming a global brand.

In his address, Chief Austin Albert emphasiSed that The Premiere is “positioned to be a global company that will expand into other African countries, ready to serve Africans in their need for global access, luxury international real estate diversification of wealth portfolios”.

Chief Austin Albert’s extensive experience in international real estate underpins his reputation in wealth advisory. His strategic insight and leadership continue to guide the company’s mission of empowering clients through trusted global opportunities.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the ribbon-cutting by Mr. Elias Igbinakenzua, Managing Director and CEO of Globus Bank, who served as the Special Guest of Honour. Mr. Igbinakenzua praised the leadership of Chief Austin Albert and Dr. Jane Kimemia, expressing confidence in The Premiere’s ability to deliver excellence. “With such exceptional leadership, I have no doubt that The Premiere will stand out as a trusted leader in investment immigration and wealth management,” he said.

The Premiere specialises in Investment Immigration, Professional Permanent Residency, and International Real Estate, offering bespoke solutions that enable individuals and families to achieve global access, diversify wealth, and secure lasting legacies. Supported by a robust network of international partners, The Premiere serves as a bridge connecting ambition to global opportunity.

The Premiere aims to become the trusted partner for clients seeking global mobility and wealth preservation, empowering them to live, invest, and thrive globally.

