Sterling Bank Leads Africa’s Green Revolution with Agriculture Summit Africa 2025

Africa’s agricultural rebirth gathers momentum as Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) 2025, the continent’s foremost platform for advancing sustainable and inclusive agricultural transformation, returns under the bold theme ‘Survival of the Greenest: Reclaiming Africa’s Food Destiny’.

Scheduled for November 6–7, 2025, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, ASA 2025 is set to spotlight financing pathways to drive sustainable growth in the agricultural sector. Now in its eighth year and convened by Sterling Bank, the summit will bring together policymakers, agribusiness leaders, investors, and innovators from across Africa and beyond to explore innovative solutions to the continent’s agricultural challenges.

Furthermore, the event will foster collaboration and innovation, examining how green finance, digital tools, and climate-smart practices can transform Africa into the world’s next agricultural powerhouse.

Addressing attendees at the press conference to announce plans for the summit, Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, emphasised the Bank’s purpose for convening the summit, noting that, “At Sterling, we believe Africa’s food future will be secured not by chance but by deliberate, collective effort.”

“Our commitment is rooted in the conviction that agriculture is central to Africa’s transformation, socially, economically, and environmentally. ASA 2025 is a platform that has galvanised this transformation by uniting policymakers, innovators, and investors around one shared goal: reclaiming Africa’s food destiny through sustainability and innovation."

With over 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land and a rapidly growing population, Africa holds immense potential to become a global agricultural powerhouse.

However, productivity challenges, limited access to finance, and the escalating impacts of climate change continue to hinder food security. ASA 2025 will leverage multi-sector partnerships and policy alignment to accelerate the continent's transition from dependence to self-sufficiency.

“This year’s theme, ‘Survival of the Greenest,’ underscores both the urgency and the unique opportunity before us,” commented Olushola Obikanye, Group Head, Agric Finance and Solid Minerals at Sterling Bank. “Africa’s food future lies in sustainability, innovation, and collaboration."

"ASA provides a platform where governments, financiers, innovators, and farmers can engage meaningfully to design solutions that strengthen agricultural value chains, unlock financing, and foster inclusion. Agriculture is not just an economic imperative; it is the heartbeat of Africa’s transformation,” he added.

The two-day event will host delegates from over 30 African countries, providing valuable opportunities for networking, policy engagement, and investment facilitation among agribusinesses, innovators, and financiers enabling access to capital.

The event will also feature high-level panels, keynote addresses, policy dialogues, exhibitions, and an Investment Deal Room (a marketplace designed to connect investors with viable agribusiness ventures and initiatives).

Sunbeth Global Concepts, a global agro-commodities sourcing and trading company, will co-convene the summit, contributing its expertise in agribusiness strategy, capacity building, and development partnerships.

Eyitemi Adebowale, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Sunbeth, spoke to the company’s commitment to sustainable agriculture, saying, “We are proud to co-convene ASA 2025 because we believe the future of Africa’s development is rooted in sustainable agriculture. Through this summit, we aim to spotlight solutions that empower farmers, attract investment, and promote climate-smart practices that build resilience across the continent.”

With strategic partners including Mastercard, which will lead discussions on digital tools for agricultural transformation, ASA 2025 is poised to ignite a movement toward innovation and financial inclusion within the agricultural sector.

Other key sponsors and partners include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), The Alternative Bank, Arzikin Noma, ONE Foundation, Noor Takaful, Bühler, and many others.

About Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA)

Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) is the continent’s foremost platform for advancing agricultural innovation, investment, and sustainability. It brings together leaders from government, business, and development sectors to foster collaboration, share insights, and drive action toward a resilient, inclusive agricultural future for Africa.

Interested participants and organisations can register at www.agricsummit.org.

About Sterling Bank Limited

Sterling Bank Limited is a full-service national commercial bank in Nigeria and a member of Sterling Financial Holdings Group. With a heritage of over 60 years, the bank has evolved from Nigeria’s pre-eminent investment banking institution to a trusted provider of retail, commercial, and corporate banking services.

Sterling is a forward-thinking financial institution committed to transforming lives through innovative solutions, exceptional service, unwavering integrity, and a steadfast focus on its HEART strategy, which centers on Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation. As pioneers in digital banking and financial inclusion, Sterling continues to lead by example, showing how purpose-driven leadership can deliver transformative outcomes for individuals, businesses, and society at large.

Guided by a culture of innovation and a passion for excellence, Sterling Bank remains dedicated to redefining the banking experience for millions of customers across Nigeria.