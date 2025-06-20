Stanbic IBTC holds annual transformational women event - Bloom weekend; celebration continues Saturday, 21 June

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has successfully concluded day one of its annual and much-anticipated Bloom Weekend today, Friday, 20 June 2025. The event attracts a diverse group of women from across Nigeria.

This dynamic gathering is designed to empower women to lead, innovate, and thrive. The excitement continues Saturday, 21 June 2025, with a variety of sessions and activities, including wellness programmes and exhibitions, aimed at accelerating women’s leadership and financial independence.

This year’s theme, "Bloom Beyond Limits," resonated throughout the opening day as participants engaged with trailblazing female executives, business moguls, and entrepreneurs.

Attendees were inspired by the SME Entrepreneurship Summit, presented by the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan Atlantic University, which provided practical strategies for structuring and growing successful businesses.

During a welcome address delivered by Jumoke Bello, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, he emphasised the remarkable strength and resilience exhibited by women throughout Nigeria. Adeniyi spoke passionately about the vital role women play, not only in their communities but also in the nation's overall development.

This year’s theme, ‘Bloom Beyond Limits,’ encapsulates our commitment to empowering women, encouraging them to break through barriers, pursue their dreams fearlessly, and lead with confidence and conviction.

Jumoke further elaborated on the importance of fostering an environment where women can thrive. “At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we recognise that the advancement of women is not just a moral imperative but also essential for the growth and success of our economy,” he stated.

By harnessing the potential of women, we unlock creativity, innovation, and economic success, paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future.

She urged attendees to take full advantage of the weekend’s sessions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities, designed specifically to equip women with the skills and connections needed to excel in their respective fields.

“I encourage everyone to engage fully in this weekend’s sessions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities. Together, let us bloom beyond limits and pave the way for future generations to thrive,” he concluded.

As Bloom Weekend progresses into Saturday, attendees can look forward to additional vibrant activities like LADIES AT THE TABLE EMPOWERMENT SERIES (LATTES), marketplace exhibitions featuring women-led businesses, masterclasses led by industry leaders, and personalised financial consultations from Stanbic IBTC’s advisory teams.

LATTES panellists include financial experts, entrepreneurs, and advocates who inspired attendees with insights into women’s economic empowerment and pensions.

All women, from established entrepreneurs to emerging leaders and young professionals, are encouraged to participate in this transformative weekend. Registration remains open, and we invite everyone to secure their spots for a weekend filled with innovation, inspiration, and invaluable connections.

