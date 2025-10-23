Stanbic IBTC Bank rewards 78 savers with ₦16 million in sixth monthly and second quarterly draws

L-R: Oladunni Fatai, winner; Bidemi Iziomoh, winner; Emmanuel Aihevba, Head, Personal Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Francis Goma, winner; and Odion Oyelowo, Surveillance and Investigation, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) SouthWest Zone, during the Reward4Saving Promo 4.0 second quarterly draw cheque presentation, recently held in Lagos.

Stanbic IBTC Bank remains committed to putting smiles on the faces of its customer by enhancing their financial well-being. At the bank’s recent Reward4Saving Season 4 Promo combined draw, 78 savers emerged as joint winners of ₦16 million. The milestone event combined the sixth monthly draw with the second quarterly draw for this season. The initiative continues to turn everyday savings into meaningful rewards while inspiring more Nigerians to embrace the saving culture.

The combined draw, which was held on Wednesday, 15 October 2025 at Stanbic IBTC’s Head Office in Victoria Island, Lagos, saw 70 winners, 10 from each of the bank’s seven business zones, receive ₦100,000 each. Adding to the celebrations, seven lucky customers went home with ₦1 million each, while one saver clinched the grand quarterly prize of ₦2 million. Altogether, winners got ₦16 million in cash prizes. The draw was overseen by regulators including the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) to ensure transparency and fairness throughout the process.

Since the launch of the Reward4Saving Season 4 campaign, 436 customers have collectively won ₦60 million. With a total prize pool of ₦130 million, the excitement is far from over, as ₦70 million remains to be won before the promo ends on 31 March 2026. This generous reward scheme continues to fuel enthusiasm and strengthen loyalty among Stanbic IBTC Bank's growing customer base nationwide.

Speaking at the draw, Sadiya Ojo, Head, Entrenchment, Stanbic IBTC Bank, reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to customers and its role in deepening Nigeria’s savings culture: “We are here to witness Stanbic IBTC Bank’s commitment to acknowledging the efforts of our loyal customers while promoting the importance of saving within our community. Today, we are rewarding 78 savers with ₦16 million. This promotion is open to both existing and new customers. By saving just ₦10,000 in your Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallet for a continuous 30-day period, you automatically qualify for the draw. The more you save, the better your chances of winning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bidemi Iziomoh, who emerged as the grand quarterly winner of ₦2 million, also shared his excitement. He said:

"I started banking with Stanbic IBTC Bank after facing challenges with my former bank. A friend introduced me to Stanbic IBTC, and I wasn’t even aware of the promo until I got a call. As a cybersecurity expert, I had to confirm the authenticity, so I checked the number on Truecaller and conducted some online research. To my delight, it was genuine. I have received my money, and I am deeply grateful to Stanbic IBTC Bank."

Francis Goma, a dry cleaner and one of the ₦1 million beneficiaries, expressed his joy at winning in the Stanbic IBTC Bank Reward4Saving Promo. He said:

"When I first got the text message, I thought it was a scam. But I decided to come and verify, and to my surprise, it was real. I have been credited, and I am so happy because I plan to invest the money in my business. I honestly did not expect to win; I was simply saving as part of my normal routine. Today, I am a millionaire, thanks to Stanbic IBTC Bank."

With six monthly draws, two quarterly draws, and the grand finale still to come, more opportunities lie ahead. Customers are encouraged to save at least ₦10,000 for 30 consecutive days in a Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallet for a chance to be among the next winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

To learn more about the Reward4Saving Promo, visit www.stanbicibtcbank.com, download the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App 3.0, or stop by any Stanbic IBTC branch nationwide. The journey continues, and the next big winner could be you.