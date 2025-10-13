Share a Coke is Back in Nigeria. It Is Bigger, Bolder, and Reimagined for a New Generation

Coca-Cola‘s legendary Share a Coke campaign is Here!, and this time it’s all about Gen z and everything we love: unique names, vibes, and life-giving experiences.

There’s a great feeling that comes with seeing your name on a bottle of Coke. It becomes more than just a drink; it comes with a moment, a smile, and a reason to share with friends and family. Coca-Cola brought this feeling to life when Share a Coke first launched, and now its back with 1000+ names, slangs, and squad names to celebrate the culture of sharing that’s so deeply Nigerian.

For many young Nigerians, especially Gen Z, this will be their very first Share a Coke experience, and because Share a Coke celebrates the friendships and online experiences that define this generation, 2025 is the year of creating and sharing moments that truly matter.

This time, the campaign is back bigger and bolder, with exciting prizes, unforgettable experiences, and fresh ways to celebrate everyday moments. So, whether you’re grabbing a Coke at school, at work, or celebrating those big life moments ranging from birthdays to weddings, Coca-Cola will be right there - where every sip leads to something special.

Every purchase of a Coca-Cola will give Nigerians a chance to unlock instant rewards or the life-changing opportunity to become a millionaire every week. Yes, millionaire. Yes, every week.

Coke is pulling up where the culture lives with dynamic activities and community-led experiences that bring people together through the simple joy of sharing and connection.

In a time when connections are often fleeting, Coca-Cola is giving Nigerians something tangible; a share they can hold on to.

So, the next time you pick up a can or bottle of Coke, take a look. Maybe it has your name, your best friend’s or your squad’s name It’s about you and who you will share a Coke with.

Share a Coke is here and reimagined for today’s Nigeria.

#ShareACoke #CocaColaNG

