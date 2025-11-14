Seaman’s Schnapps Delivers Blessings and Empowerment to Artisans at NATCO

In the heart of Ibadan, where tradition meets ambition, Seaman’s Schnapps reaffirmed its role not just as Nigeria’s original number one prayer drink, but as a powerful enabler of dreams. At the 2025 edition of the Nigerian Artisans and Technicians Conference (NATCO), the brand stepped forward as a proud co-sponsor, empowering six exceptional artisans and igniting a wave of hope across the grassroots economy.

Seaman’s Schnapps empowered six outstanding artisans selected from a pool of skilled participants who took part in the national conference. Following a rigorous screening and interview process, the brand’s team selected Miss Sahad Mariam Omolara (18, Iseyin) and Mr Oduola Abdulsalam (25, Alesinloye, Ibadan North) in Tailoring/Fashion Design; Moshood Mubarak (16, Iddo LGA) and Abiodun Akinyemi (36, Oniyanrin, Ibadan North West) in Bricklaying; and Akeem Raji (37) and Kazeem Ismail (New Garage, Challenge, Ibadan) in Automobile/Mechanics.

In a heartwarming show of support, families and friends of the shortlisted artisans gathered in anticipation and excitement as the Seaman’s Schnapps team conducted the final selection process. The atmosphere was charged with hope and celebration, reflecting the deep impact of the empowerment initiative on the lives of everyday Nigerians. As the Yoruba proverb goes, “A kii fi oruko je eniyan” — a name alone does not make a person; it is action and opportunity that shape destiny.

NATCO 2025 was designed to bring artisans together from across Nigeria for collaborative impact through innovative training, enterprise development, and sector-wide empowerment. The conference drew hundreds of tradesmen, technicians, apprentices, and aspiring professionals, alongside key stakeholders and government representatives, to celebrate skill, resilience, and innovation in Nigeria’s informal economy.

The convener of the conference, Mr Dayo Bello, offered heartfelt counsel to participants during the three-day event. He urged artisans to take full advantage of the programme to leapfrog themselves into financial independence by applying the knowledge gained. “This is not just a gathering—it’s a gateway. What you learn here must translate into what you earn out there.,” he said.

Bello further emphasized that NATCO serves as a hub for establishing valuable connections between local artisans, technicians, and international visitors in Nigeria. His message echoed the Yoruba wisdom: “Ise ti o ba ko ni yoo pese ounje fun e”—what you learn is what will feed you.

Among the most moving stories was that of Moshood Mubarak, a 16-year-old bricklayer from Iddo Local Government. His quiet determination and skill earned him a spot among the winners, and his mother’s tearful embrace after the announcement became one of the defining images of the day. “We’ve prayed for this moment,” she said, clutching a bottle of Seaman’s Schnapps gifted to the family. It was a reminder that behind every artisan is a community of hope, sacrifice, and belief.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Sahad Mariam Omolara expressed heartfelt gratitude while receiving her empowerment package from a distinguished lineup of dignitaries including Honourable Adebisi Adeniyi, Oyo State Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives; Ms Ogunlana Doyinsola, Trade Marketing Manager; Mr Dayo Bello, Convener of NATCO; and Mrs Nnenna Uche-Onyenacho, Senior Brand Manager, Seaman’s Schnapps. “This is a dream come true. I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Gbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager, spoke to the deeper brand philosophy behind Seaman’s Schnapps. “Seaman’s Schnapps is more than a drink—it’s an enabler brand that identifies with success, soul upliftment, and enterprise development. As Nigeria’s original number one prayer drink, it carries the spiritual energy that blesses every honest hustle and dignifies the journey of growth,” he said.

Mrs Uche-Onyenacho echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the brand’s longstanding commitment to community upliftment. “Artisans are the backbone of our economy. Supporting them is not just CSR—it’s a cultural and economic imperative. We’re proud to stand with NATCO in recognizing and empowering these unsung heroes,” she added.

One of the most symbolic moments of the event came when Mr Yusuf Ayodele, CEO of Yusayo Technology and a conference facilitator, poured libation with Seaman’s Schnapps. The gesture, deeply rooted in Nigerian tradition, invoked prayers for success, fulfilled aspirations, and continued progress for the artisan community. It was a powerful reminder that enterprise in Nigeria is not just economic—it’s spiritual.

Beyond the awards, the conference delivered hands-on training sessions in solar technology, welding, and digital enterprise. Facilitators from across the country led workshops that introduced new tools, techniques, and mindsets. For many artisans, it was their first exposure to structured learning. “I came here to learn how to fix cars better,” said Kazeem Ismail, one of the winners. “But I’m leaving with a new sense of purpose—and a brand that believes in me.”

For many attendees, NATCO 2025 was more than an event—it was a turning point. Young artisans who had never stepped into a formal training space found themselves learning side-by-side with seasoned professionals. The conference created a rare platform where experience met aspiration, and where brands like Seaman’s Schnapps could directly influence lives through tangible support. The presence of government officials added weight to the proceedings, signaling a growing recognition of the artisan sector as a vital engine of national development.

Seaman’s Schnapps has long been woven into the fabric of Nigerian celebration and spirituality. At NATCO, its role transcended symbolism—it became a conduit for progress. From the libation ceremony to the empowerment packages, the brand’s presence was felt not just in the hands of dignitaries, but in the hearts of attendees. Its message was clear: blessings are not just spoken—they are acted upon. As the elders say: “Ase ni agbara”—spoken blessings carry power, but action gives them life.

As co-sponsor, Seaman’s Schnapps played a pivotal role in the success of NATCO 2025—providing financial support and brand-led initiatives that celebrated the dignity of labor and the spiritual strength of Nigerian artisans. This wasn’t just a sponsorship—it was a statement. A brand known for its cultural symbolism stepped into the arena of economic transformation, proving that blessings and business can walk hand in hand.

As the sun set on NATCO 2025, the energy lingered. Conversations continued, connections were made, and artisans left with more than just tools—they left with belief. Seaman’s Schnapps, through its soulful branding and strategic support, helped turn a conference into a movement. The brand’s involvement set a precedent for how corporate Nigeria can engage meaningfully with the informal sector, not just as sponsors, but as partners in progress.