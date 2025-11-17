Scanfrost Launches #MyScanfrostChristmas Challenge with Hilda Baci

Scanfrost, Nigeria’s trusted name in home appliances, has officially launched its festive campaign, the #MyScanfrostChristmas Challenge, fronted by its brand ambassador, Guinness World Record-breaking chef and culinary entrepreneur Hilda Baci. The campaign is designed to celebrate the joy, warmth, and togetherness of Christmas by inviting Nigerians to showcase how Scanfrost appliances make their holiday season easier, brighter, and more memorable.

From family feasts cooked with Scanfrost cookers and air fryers, to hosting guests with fridges and freezers full of chilled drinks, or creating cozy holiday vibes with small appliances, the challenge invites everyone to share their unique “Scanfrost Christmas” through short videos, skits, or reels. Mr. Mohit Dhawan, General Manager of Scanfrost Nigeria, said:

“Christmas in Nigeria is about family, celebration, and togetherness. Through the #MyScanfrostChristmas Challenge, we want to inspire people to capture and share those beautiful moments, showing how Scanfrost continues to be part of their real-life celebrations.”

Alfred Jarikre, Marketing Manager of Scanfrost Nigeria, added:

“With Hilda Baci leading this campaign, we’re blending food, family, and lifestyle in a way that feels authentic to our audience. This challenge is not just about prizes, but about creating lasting memories that tie Scanfrost to the heart of Nigerian Christmas.” The #MyScanfrostChristmas Challenge offers exciting rewards: Grand Prize : The winning video will become Scanfrost’s official Christmas campaign ad, featured across social media and YouTube in December.

Top 5 Winners: Receive hampers and Scanfrost appliances, including blenders, kettles, and irons.

Nigerians everywhere are encouraged to join the challenge by posting their festive content and tagging Scanfrost’s social media pages.

About Scanfrost

Scanfrost is a leading home and kitchen appliance brand in Nigeria, with a 40+ year heritage of quality, innovation, and trust. Its product lines span cooling, cooking, laundry, and small household appliances.

