The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a scam alert to Nigerians, warning the public against investing in the Value Growth Platform.

The warning is contained in a statement issued by the capital market regulator on Friday, June 27, 2025, noting that the platform is unauthorised to operate in the country.

Although Value Growth Platform claims to provide market analysis and investment services, the SEC insisted that it's not registered to operate within Nigeria’s capital market.

“Investigations have revealed that Value Growth Platform’s operations exhibit typical indicators of a fraudulent ponzi scheme,” the commission noted.

“These include promises of guaranteed returns, a heavy reliance on referrals with monetary incentives, and repeated requests for subscribers to fund trading accounts.”

SEC says victims are on their own

Headquarters of Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (Independent Newspapers Nigeria)

According to the capital market regulator, anyone who transacts with the platform or its agents does so “at his or her own risk.”

It also advised potential investors to verify the registration status of any investment or fintech operator on its official portal before engaging in any transaction with them.

This is hardly the first time the SEC has warned against patronising unlicensed digital platforms operating in the investment space.

On June 11, the regulator reiterated that the Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) company is not registered. On week after, it also alerted the public against investing in Zugacoin and Samzuga GPT, describing them as unauthorised crypto assets.

Recall that over 600,000 Nigerians were swindled of a combined total of N1.3 trillion by CBEX after the platform shut down in April.