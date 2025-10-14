Promasidor’s Harness Your Dream Lights a Spark in Secondary School Students

What do you get when you mix career advice, inspirational stories, and a room full of curious teenagers? For Promasidor Nigeria, the answer is Harness Your Dream, its flagship programme helping students turn big dreams into real-life plans.

Held recently in Lagos, the latest edition of the career guidance event brought together educators, government representatives, and industry professionals to mentor junior secondary school students on how to discover who they are and where they’re headed.

Speaking on behalf of Lagos First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, education veteran Mrs. Anike Adekanye applauded Promasidor’s long-term commitment to youth empowerment. “This isn’t just about dreaming, it’s about doing,” she told the students. “Your background doesn’t define you. Your choices do.”

Promasidor Nigeria’s CEO, François Gillet, echoed that message, reminding students that the company is just as passionate about people as it is about products. “We believe education unlocks opportunity,” he said. “Through Harness Your Dream, we want young people to find confidence and direction for their futures.”

And it wasn’t just talk, Promasidor staff were on hand to share their own journeys. Mr. Olabisi Ajeyomi, Mrs. Arike Nwachukwu, and Mr. Chukwunonso Udeh offered practical advice and real-life lessons, reminding students to “keep the big picture in mind” and never stop learning.

Adding even more energy to the day, the Chairman of Isolo LCDA, Otunba Adebayo Olasoju, shared his story of rising above early struggles, proving no dream is too big if you’re willing to work for it.

Students didn’t just sit and listen, they got involved. From quizzes to career games, there was learning, laughter, and even prizes for the most enthusiastic minds.

Dr. Chinenyem Obasi-Obonga, Head of Regulatory and Government Affairs at Promasidor, wrapped it up: “We’re here to bridge the gap between school and real life. With the right guidance, every dream is possible.”

Other notable attendees included the Director of Human Resources and Corporate Services, Promasidor Nigeria, Mrs. Efeguom Oriero; representative of the Lagos State Agency for Mass Education, Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha and members of the Education District 6 team.

Through Harness Your Dream, Promasidor is doing more than offering career tips, it’s helping build a future where young Nigerians can dream boldly, choose wisely, and grow into leaders of tomorrow.

