Nigerian Institute of Architects visits Ariston Group, commends the company for innovation in advancing architectural design

The Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) has paid a visit to Ariston Group as part of efforts to foster collaboration and appreciate the company for its contribution toward advancing architectural design.

The Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects, Lagos Chapter, Arc. Abiodun Fatuyi led the delegation ahead of the Lagos Architects Forum 2025, themed "Digital Transformation in Architecture – Building Smarter Cities", scheduled for May 7 to 10, 2025.

While expressing appreciation to Ariston Group for exploring key areas such as climate adaptation, technology integration in design and energy management in the advancement of architectural design, Fatuyi acknowledged the company's contribution to promoting innovation in architectural design through innovative and sustainable technologies, adding that the association remains a valuable partner.

He further stated that the forthcoming Lagos Architects Forum will continue to explore key issues around energy management, climate adaptation, and technology integration in design -- areas where Ariston is already making a significant impact.

In his welcome remarks, Managing Director, East, West and Central Africa, Ariston Group, Mr Solomon Umoh, reaffirms the company's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, which makes it a natural partner for forward-thinking professionals in the Nigerian architectural community and beyond.

Umoh explained that the company remains committed to offering solutions that are tailored towards supporting architects in delivering high-quality, efficient, and future-forward projects, noting that its innovative product portfolio, ranging from energy efficient electric water heaters to solar-integrated technologies, positions the company as a dependable partner for architects seeking sustainable solutions that align with the future of urban development.

He expressed the company's collaborative efforts: Over the years, Ariston has built strong partnerships with key professional bodies, and the Nigerian Institute of Architects is one of the distinguished associations we are proud to be associated with. As a global leader in heating comfort solutions, we offer a wide range of innovative products designed to meet the diverse needs of the thermic comfort market,.

About Ariston Group

Ariston is a global expert in the heating and water heating industry, bringing sustainable comfort to the homes of millions of families every day by providing a wide range of solutions characterized by enduring quality, high energy efficiency, and iconic Italian style.

Ariston is the leading and most international brand of Ariston Group, a global leader in sustainable solutions for hot water and space heating, components, and burners with 95 years of history.

Ariston Group has offices in 43 countries, 28 production sites, and 29 research and development centres in 5 continents, selling solutions and services in about 160 countries around the world. Ariston Group has been listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021.