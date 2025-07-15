Nasarawa govt backs private sector-led agric revolution to tackle food insecurity

The Nasarawa State Government has thrown its support behind a private sector-led agricultural revolution.

The state government praised Hello Tractor and Heifer International Nigeria for launching a high-tech mechanisation hub in Lafia and officially handing over ten modern tractors to smallholder farmers.

Speaking at the commissioning, Nasarawa’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Umar Tanko Tunga, described the initiative as a game-changer for rural development and youth empowerment.

“This is more than a tractor handover—it is the deliberate construction of a new future for our farmers, our youth, and our rural economies,” he said.

The project, implemented under a Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) model and powered by Hello Tractor’s Internet of Things (IoT) technology, seeks to expand access to mechanised farming for small-scale farmers.

With 80% of Nigeria’s food still produced by smallholders who rely on basic tools, Tunga emphasised that mechanisation must now drive inclusive growth.

“We cannot afford to treat mechanisation as an afterthought. It must become the engine of inclusive growth.”

Hello Tractor’s Country Managing Director, Dr. Nneka Enwonwu, hailed the Lafia hub as a bold step into the future of agriculture.

“This launch signals something bigger: that the private sector is leading from the front in advancing the federal government’s vision to make agriculture viable, vibrant, and aspirational once again,” she said.

Dr. Lekan Tobe, Country Director of Heifer International Nigeria, noted the broader impact of the project.

“It’s about more than just tractors; it’s about empowering farmers to cultivate more, increase yields, and boost their income and resilience,” he stated.