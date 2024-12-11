Established in 2020 by Oleg Malkov, MonsterPBN is an American link building company owned by the media agency BitMedia LLC. No one can deny the outstanding benefits of backlinks in terms of search engine optimization. Backlinks are seen as recommendations and not just for search engines, but also for people and potential visitors or customers. The more backlinks a website has, the more recommendations it gets. But at the same time, it depends on who these recommendations come from too. Poor quality or irrelevant backlinks mean nothing for search engines and won't necessarily lead to any organic traffic either.

According to expert backlink agency MonsterPBN.com, quality should be a primary concern for SEO companies these days. And it’s not just MonsterPBN saying it, but also search engines like Google. Quality is the primary concern, yet quantity is not to be overlooked either. It sounds confusing, so what’s the right order then? How can a website reach the first position in search engine results? MonsterPBN clears it all out.

A Few Words About MonsterPBN MonsterPBN was established by Oleg Malkov and Daniil Markelov in 2020. It sounds like a new company, but don’t get fooled by its few years in the business. Both founders are reputable figures in the SEO industry. Oleg Malkov has been involved with SEO since 2006. He’s the name behind portals like Clientica or Secretlab. Plus, he has more than 7,000 clients in terms of web development and search engine optimization. The founders’ reputation turned MonsterPBN into a giant straight away. The company kept innovating throughout the past few years, developing its own automated algorithms to increase the effectiveness of its campaigns too.

Among other automated processes, MonsterPBN has gained popularity with its research algorithm, which analyzes different niches or industries, as well as front running websites, their backlinks, authority and credibility.

The algorithm reduces the necessity of guesswork because, after all, SEO is often seen as a matter of trial and error. For MonsterPBN’s exclusive algorithm, these issues are history, meaning each campaign goes in the right direction.

Years of Expertise Make the Difference Too Automating processes like the research part isn’t everything for a successful backlink building campaign though. There is no doubt that MonsterPBN is currently one of the most trustworthy backlink companies on the market. Its automated algorithms do help by adding to the effectiveness of its campaigns, but that's clearly not everything. (с) Elijah, SEO Specialist at IGaming. Take the trend swiftly over the past decade. Years ago, more backlinks equaled more success in search engine results. Therefore, more and more people started to exploit search engines by spamming links left and right. They had no relevance whatsoever, no authority at all either. In the attempt to block these issues, search engines shifted towards quality then, rather than quantity.

Years of expertise in the SEO industry will pay off as well. © Daniil Markelov Obtaining high authority backlinks was mainly impossible for marketers who could only spam links everywhere, so many of them gave up on the idea. MonsterPBN adapted to this new request and took the research aspect to another level. Obviously, the change was a hassle because it involved a completely different approach. But that’s when expertise kicks in. Already being around for many years, the experts behind MonsterPBN adapted without too much hassle and even automated the process with a unique algorithm.

Is Quantity Irrelevant Now? No. Just because search engines focus on quality now, it doesn’t mean that quantity can be overlooked. In fact, it comes in the second position. In other words, everything must be focused on quality, but more is better.

It’s relatively simple to understand. Oleg Malkov of MonsterPBN explains that having 10 high authority backlinks from websites in the same industry is a good start, but having 100 of them is even better. On the same note, he makes it clear that quality can’t overcome quantity. This means it pays off to concentrate on getting more and more backlinks, but they all need to come from high authority websites.



Although relevance is easy to determine (same niche or industry), determining the authority of a website is more complicated. The authority isn’t determined by the search engine position only, but also by the backlinks of the respective website, age, domain strength and so on.

For a new marketer, assessing all these factors may seem like mission impossible. MonsterPBN’s unique algorithm clears out all the potential issues and mistakes, ensuring a high degree of effectiveness in choosing the best sources of backlinks.



An Array of Services While backlinks can and will make the difference, the truth is there are many more techniques that must be implemented in order to provide an effective result. MonsterPBN isn’t entirely focused on backlinks only. In fact, the leading SEO agency offers a wide variety of associated services to improve results: Guest posting is a must. It can establish quality connections from high authority websites, but it also requires high quality standards in terms of content.

PBN domains are just as useful. MonsterPBN has a separate algorithm to identify high authority domains that no longer exist, offering a unique approach to quality backlinks.

Penalty recovery services are mainly recommended to websites affected by penalties in the past, mainly for trying to exploit search engine algorithms.

Outreach link building is easily obtained by establishing long and successful relationships with other websites or businesses in similar niches or industries. From homepage backlinks and certain page backlinks to aged domains and niche edits, MonsterPBN’s packages are bespoke and customized in the smallest details to ensure successful results over the shortest possible period of time.

Bottom line, MonsterPBN may seem relatively new in the SEO industry, but a closer look at the founding members will reveal why it has become so popular today. Decades of experience, unique algorithms to automate processes and a series of bespoke services to ensure a custom approach, you can’t go wrong. What makes the company a front runner in backlink development is the research algorithm to identify high authority websites in different niches. However, it’s not individual, as MonsterPBN has developed more automated processes to support its backlink actions in SEO.