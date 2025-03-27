Millionaire emerges from the Bet9ja UCL Jackpot campaign

Another day, another millionaire as a Lagos-based individual, Mr. Ikenna Okonkwo won ₦5m in the on-going UEFA Champions League (UCL) Jackpot promotion by Bet9ja.

The lucky winner who was picked via random selection, won by simply placing a bet on a match in the recently concluded Round of 16 in the 2025/2026 UCL season.

A visibly elated Okonkwo, thanked Bet9ja for the wonderful cash prize and went home a very happy man.

Bet9ja’s UCL Jackpot continues for the quarterfinal stage of the competition and will run, up until the final on May 31st

This promotion is for all players, both online (via the website & mobile app) and across Bet9ja’s retail stores & anyone can be a part of it. All they have to do is to simply place a bet of ₦500 or more on any UCL fixture with minimum odds of 2.0.

For the quarterfinal, semifinal and final round of matches, 5 lucky bettors will get ₦500,000 each per round while one lucky winner walks away with a ₦5m prize, also per round.

This is the latest demonstration of Bet9ja’s commitment to giving back to its agents and customers who have remained loyal to the brand & have helped position it as the market leader.