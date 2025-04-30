May 1 - 3: Unmissable Funding Opportunities and Dynamic Activities at SOT 2025!

The Science of Trade (SOT) Conference 2025 is not just back—it's bigger, bolder, and primed to elevate your business prowess on a global scale. Registration opens from 7:00 a.m., so we encourage you to arrive early. Breakfast for participants will be served daily between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Don’t let traffic stop you from making the most of each day.

A few highlights

Be One of 40 Selected for Our 2026 Global Trade Mission - At SOT 2024, 20 outstanding attendees were selected for a trade mission to the United States — a pioneer group now embarking on a unique strategic market entry journey. For 2026, our partners and we are expanding the opportunity to 40 exceptional entrepreneurs. We are seeking entrepreneurs with distinctive brands to empower for entry into new markets across Africa and globally - selection begins at the conference.

SheVentures by FCMB: With Zero Interest loans, alternatives (like gold) for collateral and other loan options - Fifteen FCMB staff will be on-site facilitating loans, so come with all your credentials— the SheVentures team is ready to work with you to find the right solutions. bit.ly/FundingAtSOT2025

Empower Your Enterprise with Shecluded Loans - Ladies running businesses with steady transaction flow can secure exceptional 3% interest loans by participating across all 3 days — Shecluded is here to empower women entrepreneurs with the financial leverage they need to bring their visions to life bit.ly/FundingAtSOT2025

Connect with the U.S. Africa Trade Desk representing U.S. Buyers, She Phoebe Global, U.S. Consulate and NASSI for a trade workshop - Featuring the Acting U.S. Consul General, trade representatives from the United States, and representatives from NASSI.

Sponsored Training Opportunity for your leadership staff and customer service reps - Enhance your team’s acumen with training programs already paid for, courtesy of collaborations by SOT and Kryptr! https://bit.ly/TrainingatSOT

Witness the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol Hackathon with prizes ₦20 Million + ₦10 Million and Cloud Computing from Amazon Web Services - The AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol Hackathon is tackling some of Africa’s most pressing challenges in e-commerce facilitation, digital payments, logistics, and digital identity management. Watch leading tech teams compete to develop innovative solutions — with the winning group receiving ₦20 million, plus an additional ₦10 million from NITDA to build a regulatory sandbox for e-commerce and cloud computing, in partnership with Amazon Web Services to drive full product development. bit.ly/NigeriaAfCFTAHackathon2025

Product review for U.S. Stores - Facilitated by Hon Hon Afishetu Braimoh. Founder CEO Wotfoods. Africa Business Trade. SACFruits. Fmr. Commissioner Business Trade & Cooperatives Edo State.

FashionEVO x Olorisupergal x Made in Africa present "From Fabric to Fortune" — Real Talk, Big Moves, Afrobeat Vibes.

Workshops. Debates. ₦500,000 up for grabs. Serious conversations for fashion entrepreneurs, in a space where the culture moves. bit.ly/FashionevoSOT

Witness Product Launches: Be the first to encounter trailblazing products such as Victoria Ajayi's flavorful sauce line for Chow Noodles and Ade Laoye's luscious honey brand, Oyin Ade.

NICERT @ 7: 3 Days. 3 Free Certifications. Endless Opportunities: Celebrate with us as NICERT marks 7 years of impact — offering free HACCP certification to 3 companies and hands-on guidance to help you get certified and grow!

Nexus of Nature – The Organic Pavilion: Build. Scale. Thrive.

A dynamic space for organic entrepreneurs and dreamers ready to break into and dominate the organic market.

Other Funding Organisations - Look out for other funding opportunities at the Exhibition hall

Engage with Exhibitors and Network

Ready, Set, Trade

Bring your product samples, business cards, QR codes, and finance documents.

Come ready to network, pitch, and unlock funding opportunities.

For inquiries, partnerships, or media partnerships, connect with us: Email: event@scienceoftradeconference.com | +234 916 766 7376

SOT 2025 is more than a conference — it is a catalyst for Africa’s economic ascendancy. In partnership with the AfCFTA and other global allies, we are breaking barriers, building bridges, and unlocking the full potential of trade, innovation, and entrepreneurship across the continent and beyond.— Dr. Inya Lawal, President, Ascend Studios Foundation.