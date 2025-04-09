Latest Forex News Every Nigerian Trader Should Follow

As of March 24, 2025, the Nigerian forex market is experiencing major developments that are shaping trading strategies and economic outlooks. Nigerian traders should stay informed about these important events to navigate the fluctuating environment effectively.​

Naira's Fluctuations and Central Bank Interventions

In the latest forex news, the Nigerian naira has faced notable volatility in recent weeks. At the official window, the naira depreciated by 1.25% week-on-week, settling at 1,536.89/$ as of Friday.

In response, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has implemented strategic interventions to stabilize the currency. These measures include injecting $360 million into the forex market through authorized dealers, aiming to mitigate depreciation risks and maintain exchange rate stability.

Also, the CBN has introduced an electronic FX matching system to enhance transparency and efficiency in forex transactions. ​

Dangote Refinery's Currency Policy Shift

A major development impacting the forex news is the Dangote Petroleum Refinery's decision to temporarily suspend fuel sales in the local naira currency. This move addresses the mismatch between sales in naira and crude oil purchases in dollars.

The 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery's shift to dollar transactions may lead to increased petrol prices and heightened demand for foreign exchange among local fuel traders.

This policy change underscores the challenges businesses face amid currency fluctuations and foreign exchange constraints. ​

MTN Group's Financial Performance Amid Naira Devaluation

The telecom sector has also felt the impact of currency volatility. MTN Group, Africa's largest telecom operator, reported a 69% decline in full-year earnings, primarily due to the devaluation of the naira and operational challenges in Sudan.

The company's headline earnings per share fell to 98 cents from 315 cents in the previous year, highlighting the broader economic implications of currency instability on corporate performance. ​

Pan-African Currency Market Initiative

On a continental scale, the Pan-African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS) is set to launch an African currency market platform later this year.

Supported by 15 central banks, this initiative aims to facilitate direct exchanges of local currencies for cross-border trade, reducing reliance on intermediary currencies like the US dollar.

For Nigerian traders, this development could open new avenues for regional commerce and potentially ease some foreign exchange pressures. ​

Strategies for Navigating Forex Market Volatility

Given the current market dynamics, forex traders are advised to adopt strong risk management strategies. The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) suggests measures such as unifying exchange rates, increasing transparency, and increasing liquidity in the forex market.

Traders should stay informed about regulatory changes and leverage technological advancements to navigate the complexities of the forex landscape effectively. ​

Final Thoughts

The Nigerian forex market is undergoing major transformations influenced by currency fluctuations, policy shifts, and regional initiatives.

For traders, staying abreast of these developments is crucial for making informed decisions and mitigating risks. Engaging with reliable news sources, understanding central bank policies, and adopting adaptive trading strategies will be essential to profiting in the evolving forex environment in Nigeria.