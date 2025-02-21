Pulse logo
Lagos Tech Fest 2025 unites Africa’s tech leaders to shape future of digital innovation

21 February 2025 at 21:17
Lagos Tech Fest 2025, hosted by Event Hive, brought together top innovators, policymakers, and tech entrepreneurs for an exclusive two-day experience focused on insights, networking, and strategic partnerships aimed at shaping the future of Africa's digital economy.

Held from February 19th to 20th, 2025, this year’s edition kicked off with a Pre-Event Happy Hour at Maison Fahrenheit Roof Top, VI, Lagos and a Tech Leadership Roundtable at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos. These sessions set the stage for the main event at the Landmark Event Center. 

A Gathering of Africa’s Biggest Tech Innovators 

The 2025 edition featured industry-defining discussions across key technology verticals, including: 

Fintech & Digital Payments 

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Web3 

Blockchain & Cybersecurity 

E-commerce & Market Expansion 

Climate Tech & Health Tech 

Capital Market Opportunities for Tech Startups 

Talent & Workforce Development 

Identity & Fraud Prevention 

Government & Innovation Policies

With panel discussions, startup showcases, and high-profile keynotes, the event served as a platform for industry leaders to shape the next wave of African digital transformation. 

Driving Africa’s Digital Economy Forward 

Now recognised as one of Africa's largest and most influential tech gatherings, Lagos Tech Fest provides businesses and investors with key opportunities to explore new markets and industry-shaping trends. 

Speaking on the impact of the event, Jamiu Ijaodola, CEO and Founder of Event Hive, emphasised its role in fostering innovation and collaboration:

"Technology is at the heart of Africa’s progress. Lagos Tech Fest is not just about conversations; it’s about creating real-world connections that drive innovation." 

He also highlighted the festival’s expanded format and landmark sponsorships, including Mastercard as the Headline Sponsor, alongside Busha and Zoho as Platinum Sponsors: 

"The commitment of these brands to Nigeria’s tech ecosystem is clear. This year, we introduced a two-day format, multiple panel stages, and enhanced networking engagements, all aimed at celebrating and accelerating innovation." 

Industry Leaders, Startups & Unforgettable Moments 

The main event featured a fireside chat on: 

  • "The Race Towards Financial Inclusion in Nigeria" with Folasade Femi-Lawal, Mastercard’s Country Manager and Area Business Head for West Africa.

Other key sessions included

  • A panel discussion on “Government Meets Innovation: A Critical Moment to Shape the Future of Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem.” 

  • A keynote address by Khalil Suleiman Halilu 

  • A startup showcase, where founders pitched their innovations to investors

Beyond the discussions, attendees enjoyed complimentary cocktails, free company merchandise, and exciting giveaways throughout the event. 

Strategic Growth & The Future of Lagos Tech Fest 

With increasing interest from global stakeholders, Mustapha Arole, Strategy Lead at Event Hive, shared plans for future editions: 

"We’re positioning Lagos Tech Fest as a global tech hub—where African innovation meets international collaboration, driving tangible impact in the industry." 

He also acknowledged the role of key contributors and the leadership behind the success of Lagos Tech Fest 2025, including Malik Kazeem, Olamide Ilori, Precious Odeleye, and other members of the Event Hive team, who led efforts in technical execution, sponsorship facilitation, and strategic event planning. 

What’s Next for Event Hive?

Following the success of Lagos Tech Fest, Event Hive is gearing up for: 

  • UK-Africa Business Outlook – London, United Kingdom �� Nigeria Banking Outlook – Lagos, Nigeria 

  • Africa Fintech Live – Lagos & Nairobi, Kenya 

  • Download the full 2025 events calendar here: 

https://eventhive.ng/calendar/2025-events-calendar.pdf

_---_

