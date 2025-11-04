Jiji launches “Deals Na Water” Black Friday with up to 85% off for shoppers

Jiji , Nigeria’s leading online marketplace, has officially launched its 2025 Black Friday campaign, themed “Deals Na Water.” The sale offers shoppers massive discounts of up to 85% across top-selling categories like Phones & Tablets , Electronics , Fashion , Home & furniture , and more.

The month-long “Money Na Water” Black Friday campaign promises buyers unbeatable affordability, while verified sellers offer genuine discounts to create the best value shopping season Nigerians look forward to every year.

Growing demand for online deals

Recent industry data shows that over 70% of Nigerians now search online first when looking for the best prices on essential items. The country’s digital acceleration continues to reshape retail, with over 43 million active smartphone users and increased adoption of secure online buying platforms.

As consumers become more cost-conscious and focused on savings, trusted marketplaces like Jiji are positioned as the go-to source for verified deals and everyday affordability.

Curated deals across top categories

Shoppers can explore the exclusively refreshed Jiji Black Friday landing page to discover limited-time offers that update daily. Highlights include:

The platform sourced discounted offers only from verified sellers with Verified ID badges on Jiji to ensure transparency and safety.

Commenting on the launch, Maxim Makarchuk, COO, Jiji Africa, said:

“This year’s Black Friday is designed to give Nigerians real value through massive savings that feel like deals flowing as freely as water. We’re thrilled to connect millions of buyers to genuine discounts from trusted sellers across the country.” – Maxim Makarchuk, COO, Jiji Africa

He added that Jiji is equally empowering businesses during the retail peak season:

“For sellers, this is the biggest opportunity to grow visibility and sell faster by offering at least 15% off to be featured on our official Black Friday page. We believe that when buyers win, sellers also win. That’s the marketplace advantage.” – Maxim Makarchuk, COO, Jiji Africa

Safe, convenient shopping

Jiji continues to prioritize security, convenience, and transparency for its users. The platform enables buyers to chat directly with sellers, inspect items before paying, and follow the Jiji Safety Tips in-app to ensure safe transactions with sellers. This combination allows shoppers to secure top deals with confidence.

#The “Money Na Water” Black Friday campaign runs from November 1st through 31st, 2025. Jiji invites buyers and sellers nationwide to tap into the best shopping month of the year, discover mouthwatering deals, and take full advantage of “Deals Na Water".

About Jiji

Jiji is Africa’s leading online marketplace, connecting millions of buyers and sellers across the continent. With various categories, including electronics, fashion, vehicles, property, and other services, Jiji offers a safe and convenient platform for users to find everything they need. Jiji now operates across over 8 countries, attracting 12m+ unique users monthly, who engage with 5m+ ads with a total value of over $15 billion. The Jiji app is currently among the highest-rated apps in African e-commerce.

