itel signs Priscilla Ojo Mkambala as new brand influencer

itel, Africa’s leading customer-centric brand for reliable smartphones and smart accessories, has taken a bold step to deepen its connection with young, vibrant consumers by officially signing Priscilla Ojo Mkambala as a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) and influencer.

The signing ceremony, held on April 24, 2025 marks the beginning of an exciting partnership between itel and Priscilla — a dynamic figure known for her creativity, authenticity, and influence amongst Gen Z and millennials. Priscilla, a trendsetter and lifestyle icon, perfectly embodies the values that itel stands for: accessibility, innovation, and youthful energy.

Speaking on the partnership, itel’s management expressed confidence that Priscilla’s relatable personality and strong online presence would further cement itel’s position as the go-to brand for stylish, affordable technology solutions.

As part of her role, Priscilla will feature in upcoming itel campaigns, product launches, and digital promotions, bringing fresh energy and creativity to the brand’s storytelling across Nigeria and beyond.

Priscilla Ojo Mkambala also shared her excitement about joining the itel family, saying,

“itel has always been a brand that resonates with the everyday person, offering amazing products that fit into our daily lives. I’m super excited to be part of this journey and can’t wait to create magic together!”

The collaboration signals a new era for itel, promising campaigns that are more engaging, and in tune with the aspirations of today’s young and tech-savvy generation.

_---_