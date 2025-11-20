Indomie Powers Children’s Creativity at the 10th Season of the Team Yourself Competition

The Indomie Fan Club brought creativity to life again with Season 10 of the “Team Yourself Up” competition themed “Create the Future.” Where over 64,000 schoolchildren across Nigeria transformed packs, cartons, wrappers , seasoning wrappers or all into extraordinary works of art.

From solar-powered huts and mosaic paintings to ships, bouquets, and robots, the creativity was endless. The star of the season, Feyisitan Ewaoluwa from Living Faith School in Lagos, wowed everyone with her life-sized “Indobot,” a robot designed to cook Indomie faster and tastier, earning her the grand prize of ₦500,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her was NWOSU URIEL RAYMOND SCHOOL, EAST, first runner up (200,000). Kelechi Robert from D’Glorious School earned ₦100,000 as second runner-up for her mosaic painting made from Indomie packs. Best in eastern region Maxwell Njoku from the East with his Indomie carton tractor, Olivia Esiri from Lagos with solar chalet huts, Jemima from Ogun State, and an Abuja student with a basket made of perforated cartons and each took home ₦35,000 and Indomie prizes. A management consolation price of ₦10,000 alongside a pack of indomie was given to extra participant

The event was filled with fun and laughter, from dance-offs between teachers and students to delicious plates of Indomie and eggs and exciting games.

Mr. Mudasiru Fuhaad Ayoola, Deputy Director of Culture at the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, praised the initiative, saying, “Indomie is doing really well, and I’m impressed with the Fan Club. It’s like a family that keeps getting bigger and better

Mrs. Faith Ogechi Joshua, National Coordinator of the Fan Club, added, “This competition brings out creativity, supports recycling, and strengthens team bonding among students, families, and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

.From noodles to innovation, Indomie continues to prove that with imagination, the future is bright, and delicious.