Hundreds to lose jobs as Meta begins employees layoff in Africa, Europe, Asia

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Threads, will begin another round of layoffs next week across its operations in Africa, Europe, and Asia.

According to an internal memo seen by Reuters, employees losing their jobs will start receiving notifications from Monday at 5 a.m. local time in most countries, including the United States. The memo was written by Meta’s Head of People, Janelle Gale.

However, workers in Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands will not be affected due to their local labour laws. Between February 11 and February 18, affected employees will be notified in more than a dozen other countries across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Last month, Meta confirmed plans to lay off about 5% of its lowest-performing employees, with some positions expected to be refilled.

Unlike previous layoffs, Meta’s offices will remain open on Monday, and the company will not release further updates, Gale stated.

Meanwhile, another memo from Peng Fan, Meta’s VP of Engineering for Monetisation, urged employees to help speed up hiring for machine learning engineers and other key roles. This hiring process will run from February 11 to March 13.