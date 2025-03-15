How poorly measured, optimised outdoor campaigns cost advertisers billions of naira annually

Outdoor advertising in Nigeria is a multi-billion Naira industry, with brands spending heavily on billboards, transit ads, and digital out-of-home (DOOH) displays to gain visibility.

Despite this massive investment, a significant challenge persists — many advertisers and agencies lack real-time actionable data needed to measure and optimise their OOH campaigns effectively.

The Reality of OOH Advertising in Nigeria

Nigeria's OOH market is growing, with over 5,000 billboards spread across key cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Brands in FMCG, Banking, Insurance, and Telecoms invest hundreds of millions annually in outdoor advertising.

However, most OOH campaigns are not properly tracked, leading to wasted budgets and missed opportunities for growth.

The Key Problems with OOH Campaign Measurement

No Clear Performance Data: Many brands rely on estimates rather than precise audience insights, making it difficult to gauge effectiveness.

Limited Visibility and Compliance Tracking: Without real-time monitoring, advertisers don’t know if their ads are displayed correctly.

Poor Budget Optimisation: Advertisers continue spending on underperforming locations due to a lack of accurate tracking.

The Solution: AI-Powered OOH Monitoring and Analytics

By integrating Retinaad’s AI-powered tracking solution, RetiTrak, you will improve your campaign and optimise your budget with the following:

Real-time Media Monitoring – Know exactly when and where your ads appear.

AI-driven Audience Measurement – Get real, actionable data on impressions and engagement.

Automated Campaign Reports – No more guesswork—make data-backed marketing decisions.

Take Control of Your OOH Advertising Now

Marketing Managers, Brand Managers, and agency leaders stop wasting budgets on unverified outdoor media placements. Book a free demo with Retinaad Limited today and start tracking your DOO/OOH campaigns with precision. Click here to schedule your free demo now!

_---_