How poorly measured, optimised outdoor campaigns cost advertisers billions of naira annually

15 March 2025 at 7:54
Outdoor advertising in Nigeria is a multi-billion Naira industry, with brands spending heavily on billboards, transit ads, and digital out-of-home (DOOH) displays to gain visibility.

Despite this massive investment, a significant challenge persists — many advertisers and agencies lack real-time actionable data needed to measure and optimise their OOH campaigns effectively.

The Reality of OOH Advertising in Nigeria

  • Nigeria's OOH market is growing, with over 5,000 billboards spread across key cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

  • Brands in FMCG, Banking, Insurance, and Telecoms invest hundreds of millions annually in outdoor advertising.

  • However, most OOH campaigns are not properly tracked, leading to wasted budgets and missed opportunities for growth.

The Key Problems with OOH Campaign Measurement

  • No Clear Performance Data: Many brands rely on estimates rather than precise audience insights, making it difficult to gauge effectiveness.

  • Limited Visibility and Compliance Tracking: Without real-time monitoring, advertisers don’t know if their ads are displayed correctly.

  • Poor Budget Optimisation: Advertisers continue spending on underperforming locations due to a lack of accurate tracking.

The Solution: AI-Powered OOH Monitoring and Analytics

By integrating Retinaad’s AI-powered tracking solution, RetiTrak, you will improve your campaign and optimise your budget with the following:

Real-time Media Monitoring – Know exactly when and where your ads appear.

AI-driven Audience Measurement – Get real, actionable data on impressions and engagement.

Automated Campaign Reports – No more guesswork—make data-backed marketing decisions.

Take Control of Your OOH Advertising Now

Marketing Managers, Brand Managers, and agency leaders stop wasting budgets on unverified outdoor media placements. Book a free demo with Retinaad Limited today and start tracking your DOO/OOH campaigns with precision. Click here to schedule your free demo now!

_---_

#FeatureByRetinaad

