How Nigerian families are coping with the rising cost of living

Medical expenses and school fees are increasingly difficult to manage. Families are turning to community health centers, government programs, and public schools to reduce costs. Additionally, some seek financial aid, scholarships, or installment payment plans to make healthcare and education more affordable without compromising on quality.

Coping with healthcare and education costs

Community and government initiatives

Local organisations and government agencies have introduced programs to support households facing rising living costs. Subsidised housing, food assistance, and microfinance options provide relief and enable families to better manage their budgets.

These initiatives foster community resilience and encourage a collaborative approach to overcoming financial challenges.