Heliconia Park Expands Its Footprint: Port Harcourt Welcomes New Hotel & Golf Resort

In the Nigerian consciousness, Port Harcourt is defined by two competing realities: the “Garden City”, a tagline that has defined the city for years as a lush and green city and today’s identity as the gritty and chaotic heart of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. It is a city where global energy demands meet the restless pulse of local life.

It is here that Heliconia Park has chosen to write its latest chapter. With the launch of the Heliconia Park Port Harcourt Hotel & Golf Resort, the brand is not merely opening another property; it is making a statement. The future of this city lies not only in commerce and industry, but also in experience, curated leisure, and fine hospitality.

The launch event sparkled with glamour: champagne toasts, curated performances, and bespoke meals. Yet beneath the spectacle was a more deliberate intention. Heliconia Park is not simply importing an idea of luxury; it is shaping one. Its vision blends international polish with cultural warmth, creating an experience that is both familiar and aspirational. As the brand’s design ethos suggests here, Italian artistry meets Nigerian vibrance.

At the core of Heliconia Park’s philosophy is Approachable Luxury, a belief that true prestige should meet comfort, and that every guest should feel valued and at home. Unlike the impersonal uniformity of global chains, Heliconia Park’s identity is rooted in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set within the secure Intels Camp on Aba Road, the resort was designed as more than accommodation. It is a sanctuary for business leaders, expatriates, and leisure seekers. Here, a guest can close a deal on the golf course, retreat to a suite that feels like home, and later unwind over a perfectly spiced meal at Oasis, the hotel’s signature restaurant. The resort is conceived not only as a stay, but as a haven for connection, leisure, and inspiration.

This marks the third destination in Heliconia Park’s journey. In 2022, the brand opened its first hotel in Port Harcourt, setting a new benchmark for Nigerian hospitality. In 2024, its story reached Lagos with another ambitious venture, followed by the unveiling of Heliconia Park Lagos Luxury Apartments & Suites in February 2025. The return to Port Harcourt with this expansive project signals both growth and conviction. It is a homegrown enterprise betting on the domestic market, tracing the arc of a new Nigerian ambition.

“This is not just another hotel,” said Pasquale Fiore, CEO of Heliconia Park, at the grand opening. “This is a destination and a home for excellence.” For keen observers, this is more than rhetoric, it is a kernel of larger ambition, and perhaps a glimpse into Heliconia Park’s future expansion. For Port Harcourt, the city that powers Nigeria’s economy, the resort represents a new kind of landmark: one that acknowledges the city’s stature and offers an experience of global standard.

Heliconia Park’s story, is less about golf or fine dining alone, and more about carving out curated calm in a city known for its intensity. It is about crafting a modern blend, of distinctly Italian and Nigerian, aesthetics that invite people to pause, connect, and belong.

In this way, the resort holds up a mirror to Port Harcourt, reflecting not only what the city is, but also what it aspires to become. In the end, Heliconia Park Hotel and Golf Resort is marrying Port Harcourt’s past with its future: the Garden City, not just in name, but in spirit, rediscovering its capacity for leisure, inspiration, and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT