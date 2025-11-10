Golden Penny @ 65 Promo: 2 Participants Win Cars in Ongoing ₦4 Billion National Consumer Promo

Nigerians are filled with excitement and great expectations as Golden Penny Foods, through its 65th Anniversary “4 Billion Reasons to Smile” Buy & Win Golden Promotion reward thousands of consumers with amazing prizes. Following the recent draws, two loyal consumers were rewarded two brand new cars while thousands of winners won exciting prizes like refrigerator, kitchen makeovers, washing machines and other great prizes.

In Ekiti State, Hamza Muhammed, a maishai based in Ado-Ekiti, emerged as winner of a brand-new Hyundai Accent after his entry was drawn during the first raffle draw held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. He received his car on Saturday, October 25, in Ado-Ekiti, where residents gathered to celebrate the milestone moment.

Expressing his excitement, Hamza said, “When they called to tell me that I had won a car, I couldn't believe it. I just decided to try my luck with the promo, and now I’m driving home in a brand-new car. Golden Penny has made me and my family so happy. God bless them.”

The celebration didn’t stop there, because a winner also emerged from Lagos. Mrs. Yusuf Saad Mamuda became the second recipient of a brand-new Hyundai Accent after her entry was selected during the second raffle draw. Her presentation ceremony in Lagos attracted both customers and local retailers, reinforcing Golden Penny’s commitment to rewarding customers and stakeholders’ across the country, not just in one region.

So far, across the draws conducted, two sets of over 1,000 consumers have won prizes such as air conditioners, smart TVs, microwave ovens, Golden Penny food products, cash rewards, kitchen appliances, and even full kitchen makeovers. And this is still just the beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the momentum of the promotion, Abiola Akinrole, Brand Manager, Pasta, Golden Penny Foods, said “We’re excited to see Hamza and Yusuf win. The ‘4 Billion Reasons to Smile’ promotion remains our way of saying thank you to Nigerians for choosing Golden Penny for 65 years and we’re just getting started.”

The 65th Anniversary Buy & Win Promo live draws are streamed weekly across Golden Penny’s social platforms to ensure fairness and transparency across all regions.

Here’s how to enter:

Buy 3 packs of Golden Penny pasta, 3 packs of Golden Penny semovita, and 10 packs of Golden Penny noodles.

Scan the unique QR code on each pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Present all 16 empty wrappers at any designated redemption centre to qualify for the weekly draw.

Multiple entries are allowed with unique codes — but winners can only win once per week. Every verified entry qualifies for the weekly raffle draw, and participants also stand a chance to win instant airtime of up to ₦5,000.

To learn more, visit goldenpennypromo.com or follow @gpennyfoods on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.