Globacom sponsors Nigerian-French Technology Roundtable, strengthening ties for Nigeria’s tech growth

Globacom, Nigeria’s leading technology communications company, played a pivotal role as the sponsor of the Nigerian-French Technology Roundtable held on Friday, January 24, 2025, at the Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos.

The event, organised by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria (Ambassade de France au Nigeria), explored Nigeria’s participation at the upcoming VivaTech Conference 2025 in Paris and the potential for fostering innovation through strategic partnerships.

The roundtable provided a platform for discussing how Nigeria’s burgeoning tech ecosystem could further thrive through collaborations with international partners, especially with France, a country renowned for its technological prowess.

The event also sought to position Nigeria’s tech startups on a global stage, leveraging platforms like VivaTech to showcase innovations and attract venture capital.

Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, highlighted the strategic importance of Nigeria’s participation in VivaTech, saying: “Platforms like VivaTech provide an unparalleled opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s innovation and position our tech startups as leaders on the global stage.

Our partnership with France underscores the need for collaboration in building a more robust and inclusive digital economy.”

Laurent Favier, Consul General of France in Nigeria, added: “Nigerian technology startups have made remarkable strides, securing some of the largest funding rounds globally.

This partnership aims to further enhance Nigeria’s international presence and create opportunities for deeper collaboration with France’s innovation ecosystem.”

As a key sponsor, Globacom reaffirmed its commitment to driving Nigeria’s digital economy and empowering local innovators. Over the past year, Executive Vice Chairman Bella Disu has emphasised Globacom’s vision to create platforms and infrastructure that empower tech startups, facilitate innovation, and attract global investments to Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

This sponsorship aligns with that vision, reaffirming Globacom’s commitment to enabling growth and innovation.

Globacom’s sponsorship of the roundtable underscores its position as a tech enabler, creating opportunities for Nigeria to advance its tech ecosystem and engage with global stakeholders in events like VivaTech.

_----_