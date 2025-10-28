From Screens to Scenes, LG’s AI TVs Bring Life, Comfort and Connection Together

LG Electronics Nigeria reaffirmed its position as a pioneer in technological innovation with the successful hosting of the LG Smart TV AI Press Conference, themed “From Smart Devices to Smart Living – The Age of Automation: How AI is Redefining the Living Experience.” The event, which took place at the Ecobank Headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together technology leaders, industry experts, media representatives and lifestyle enthusiasts to explore how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the way Nigerians live and connect in an era of automation.

During the event, LG unveiled its latest range of AI Smart TVs, including the OLED, QNED, NanoCell and UHD models. Each model showcased the capabilities of LG ThinQ AI, the brand’s proprietary artificial intelligence platform designed to understand user preferences, respond to voice commands and connect seamlessly with other LG appliances. These new-generation TVs demonstrated LG’s ongoing mission to move beyond smart devices and deliver truly intelligent living experiences tailored to modern lifestyles.

To further enhance accessibility and affordability, LG announced a strategic partnership with Ecobank Nigeria to introduce a flexible Easy Monthly Installment (EMI) Scheme. Through this initiative, customers can now own LG Smart TVs and other LG appliances while spreading payments conveniently over time. The partnership underscored both organizations’ shared commitment to promoting financial inclusion and ensuring that premium technology is within reach for a broader range of consumers.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Choongbae Seok, General Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions, TV Division, stated that LG’s goal has always been to make innovation part of everyday life by integrating Artificial Intelligence across its product range. “Our AI-powered products are designed to simplify living, enhance comfort and create a connected lifestyle for our customers. With AI at the heart of our innovation, LG continues to redefine what it means to live smart,” he said.

In her keynote address, the Head of Distribution Channels & Sales, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs. Adeola Ogunyemi, stated, “This collaboration is more than a financial solution; it is a bridge between aspiration and reality. It allows more households and businesses to participate in the digital transformation shaping our continent.”

As Africa’s Pan-African bank, Ecobank remains committed to enabling access, driving inclusion, and empowering people to embrace technology that enhances everyday living. Together with LG, we are demonstrating that innovation and finance can work hand in hand, building a future where smart living is not a luxury but a standard.

Beyond Smart TVs, LG showcased how its AI ecosystem extends to other product categories such as washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners, all designed to communicate, adapt, and respond to user behavior. Together, these appliances create smart living environments that promote efficiency, convenience, and sustainability in the home.

Further reinforcing LG’s global leadership in innovation, LG Electronics was recently recognized with 17 awards at the inaugural IFA 2025 Innovation Awards, including the coveted Best of IFA title. The awards, which celebrate groundbreaking achievements in innovation, technology, design, and market impact, saw LG emerge as a top performer among over 1,800 participating companies. LG received honors across 16 categories, including Mobility, Home Appliances, Home Entertainment, Design, and Smart Home. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the world’s first wireless transparent TV, earned the Best of IFA award and Best in Home Entertainment, underscoring LG’s dominance in advanced television technology. In addition to these distinctions, LG received five Category Best awards and 11 Category Honoree recognitions, further cementing its reputation as a global innovation leader and trusted industry pioneer.

The LG Smart TV AI Press Conference at Ecobank HQ demonstrated LG’s leadership in advancing intelligent automation in Nigeria and across Africa. As the world embraces the Age of Automation, LG continues to pioneer innovations that transform homes into connected livingscapes, bringing comfort, control, and creativity to everyday life.

For more information about LG TVs, kindly visit https://www.lg.com/africa/tvs and to register for the EMI scheme, see link and follow instructions: https://forms.gle/iUUd7btL5rTr1fnp7