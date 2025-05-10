Excitement continues to build as Union Bank rewards more customers in 4th Save & Win Palli Promo monthly draw

Union Bank of Nigeria has rewarded more customers in the ongoing Save and Win Palli Promo 4 campaign. In the Fourth Draw of the current campaign, one lucky customer went home with a Brand-New Tricycle.

Additionally, 20 winners received N100,000 cash prizes each, while another group of 20 winners each got N30,000 in fuel vouchers.

The hybrid live draws were conducted transparently under the supervision of relevant regulatory institutions at Union Bank's Masaka Branch in Abuja.

Congratulations to all the winners; more will be announced in the months ahead!

Save & Win Palli Promo 4 is a nationwide campaign designed to reward both new and existing customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts worth N131,000,000. This initiative aims to support them in achieving their savings goals while getting rewarded at the same time.

To stand a chance to win, customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of N10,000 or more and perform a minimum of five transactions a month to increase their chances of winning in the draw. This promo is open to new and existing savings and current account holders.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their smartphones to open accounts or walk into any Union Bank branch. Returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or visit any Union Bank branch nationwide to reactivate existing accounts.

