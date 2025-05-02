emPLE Unveils BETA Life: A Three-in-One Endowment Plan for Smarter Savings and Protection

emPLE Life Assurance Limited has announced the launch of BETA Life, an endowment policy designed to empower Nigerians to grow their wealth, secure their future, and protect what matters most.

In a market where financial uncertainty and underinsurance remain widespread, BETA Life offers a refreshing alternative. The product offers a unique combination of protection and savings in one simple, flexible plan helping Nigerians meet their financial goals while staying protected through life’s uncertainties.

With three cash benefits spread over the policy term, BETA Life helps customers plan for real goals be it education, rent, homeownership, or business without having to wait till the end of the tenure to benefit from their plan.

Speaking on the launch, Rantimi Ogunleye, MD/CEO of emPLE Life Assurance Limited, said:

BETA Life is more than a product; it’s a solution built around the realities of our customers. It’s for the parent who wants to secure their child’s future, the entrepreneur planning ahead, or the individual who wants to save smartly without losing the safety net of protection. We’ve brought together savings and life insurance into one plan, because we believe financial empowerment shouldn’t mean choosing one over the other.

With flexible policy durations and multiple payout points, BETA Life is designed to adapt to a customer’s journey while providing peace of mind. In the unfortunate event of death or permanent disability, the plan ensures that loved ones or the policyholder are financially supported, proving that life insurance can be just as much about living well as it is about preparing for life’s uncertainties.

This launch is a continuation of emPLE’s mission to make life insurance more inclusive, relevant, and empowering, giving more Nigerians the tools to build financial resilience with confidence.

For more information, visit www.emple.group/betalife

About emPLE

emPLE is a leading financial services company dedicated to providing insurance and investment solutions to retail and corporate clients across Africa. At emPLE, our purpose is to empower Africans by providing innovative financial solutions that enhance their freedom, security, and prosperity. We believe that true empowerment comes from providing not just access to financial products but also the knowledge and tools necessary for our customers to make informed decisions and achieve financial independence.

For more information about emPLE, visit: www.emple.group