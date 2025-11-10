EL-Lab Limited advancing excellence with ISO 15189:2022 Accreditation, Marks World Quality Week 2025

The centre, which was established in 1998 (27 years ago), has provided advanced medical testing services across Lagos State and continues to contribute significantly to the development of the Nigerian health sector.

EL-LAB Medical Diagnostics and Research Centre , Nigeria’s leading ISO-certified diagnostic centre, today announced its dedication to global quality standards, marking World Quality Week 2025 with the theme “Quality: Think differently” and highlighting its ISO 15189:2022 accreditation .

Quality: The Silent Foundation of Clinical Decisions

In a statement issued by the company, Mrs. Blessing Nwakobi, Quality Assurance Manager, emphasized that Quality Assurance is the cornerstone of reliable medical diagnosis.

“In healthcare, laboratories are the silent foundation of clinical decisions. Most medical diagnoses rely on accurate laboratory results, thereby making Quality Assurance fundamental to patient safety and clinical excellence,” Mrs. Nwakobi stated

Through the successful transition to the ISO 15189:2022 standard—the highest international benchmark for medical laboratories—EL-LAB demonstrates its unwavering commitment to excellence, impartiality, and safety. This accreditation ensures that the centre's quality management system is not merely compliant, but a living culture of competence and continual improvement.

The system is strategically built on principles including:

Patient Centred Services

Risk-Based Thinking

Continuous Improvement

Staff engagement, Competence and Training

This risk-based approach ensures that all activities which pose a risk to patients are managed proactively, assuring the best possible outcomes across the entire testing process

The robust quality management strategy integrates comprehensive mechanisms to guarantee the integrity of every result. Quality assurance at EL-LAB involves the strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), vigorous Internal Quality Control (IQC) checks, and mandatory validation via External Quality Assessment (EQA).

These programs ensure that every test result is accurate, reproducible, reliable, and comparable with global benchmarks, reinforcing reliability and building public trust in every report issued by the laboratory.

Addressing the 2025 Quality Week theme, “Quality: Think differently,” EL-LAB’s leadership urged healthcare professionals to challenge traditional quality approaches.

“We believe thinking differently about quality begins with one powerful shift: seeing quality not as an act, but as an attitude”. “Quality is what we do when no one is watching and it shows in how we treat our patients, our colleagues, and our work. The ISO 15189:2022 accreditation is a reminder that quality is not a destination, but a journey of continuous improvement.”

EL-LAB invites all partners, colleagues, and stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem to join them in thinking differently, noting that the future of diagnostic excellence depends on embracing change today.