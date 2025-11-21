Don Julio Defines Lagos Nightlife With Dynamic, Continuous Activation Series Across Nigeria

Don Julio and the prestigious Vaniti club are setting the new cultural benchmark as they roll out a dynamic, ongoing activation series designed to define the pulse of Lagos’ exclusive nightlife throughout the remainder of the year. The partnership reinforces Don Julio’s unwavering status as the definitive spirit of celebration for Nigeria’s creative and cultural tastemakers.

The series launched with a high-impact takeover at Vaniti that included a special celebration featuring global musical icon Ciara on November 1st. This flagship event highlights Don Julio's commitment to setting the pace for Nigeria’s most discerning clientele.

The ongoing activation series moves beyond traditional club hosting, focusing on celebrating authentic achievements and the influential individuals driving Nigerian culture forward.

Ifeoma Agu, Group Head of Culture, Influencers & Advocacy, Diageo South, West & Central Africa, emphasizes the significance of this partnership: "Don Julio isn't just hosting a party; they are investing in the culture that drives Nigerian nightlife. This ongoing activation ensures that when you step into the top venues across the country, the ultimate reward for your success is ready and waiting."

Don Julio is expanding this luxury experience across key cultural hubs. Throughout the rest of the year, the exclusive activation series is moving into top venues across three major cities, ensuring fans of premium nightlife can experience Don Julio:

Lagos: Activations are featuring at exclusive spots like DNA, Lust The Club, De Chandelier , Voyage Lagos, and Rubies Elite .

Abuja: The experience is landing at Play Imperial .

Port Harcourt: Don Julio is celebrating at 15 on Herbert and Cartel.

This continuous engagement is positioning Don Julio as the spirit of choice for Nigeria’s Nightlife Pacesetters. The brand is ensuring that every time a cultural leader or any fan of a good time raises a glass to their latest achievement, it is with the refined taste of the sought-after Don Julio 1942.

About Don Julio

Don Julio Tequila is a premium tequila crafted with unwavering devotion to quality and authenticity. More than just a spirit, Don Julio embodies the essence of "Earned Celebration" is the perfect accompaniment for acknowledging life's significant milestones and achievements. With a rich heritage rooted in craftsmanship, Don Julio invites individuals to savor moments of true success with sophistication and genuine appreciation.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio and The Singleton. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com.