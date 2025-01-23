Workers decry inflation, say new ₦70,000 minimum wage ineffective

Despite the recent implementation of the minimum wage by the Federal Government, most civil servants are still bearing under the brunt of inflation.

The cost of food items are still very expensive. Even with the minimum wage, you cannot even still have what you want, because everything is still expensive.

Also, coupled with the rising cost of transportation, the minimum wage does not cover enough. Commercial drivers and taxis still increase their price despite the drop in fuel price.

The transportation costs also affects the price of food items in the market.

So, even the new minimum wage of a thing is not even effective because the money is not still enough.

The government should do something about the inflation rate because it just swallows the whole income at the end of the day.