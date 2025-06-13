FIRS opens virtual forum to discuss tax reforms

In a bid to deepen public engagement and enhance transparency, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced a public webinar scheduled for Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM.

The virtual event, organised by the FIRS Taxpayer Services Department in collaboration with the Fiscal and Tax Reform Implementation Division, aims to educate taxpayers on ongoing fiscal reforms and recent improvements in service delivery.

The session, to be held via Zoom, is expected to serve as a platform for open dialogue between the FIRS and taxpayers.

“This important session is designed to enhance public understanding of recent improvements in taxpayer services and clarify ongoing reform efforts within Nigeria’s tax system,” the statement noted.

FIRS taxpayers' education campaign

According to Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, the initiative is in line with the agency’s ongoing commitment to taxpayer education and voluntary compliance.

“The FIRS encourages widespread participation in this event. It’s part of our broader goal to improve voluntary compliance and ease of tax administration,” she said.

The Service also called on media partners to help amplify awareness of the webinar, highlighting the vital role of public communication in strengthening trust in tax governance.

“Your esteemed cooperation in this regard will go a long way in boosting awareness and fostering a deeper connection with our valued taxpayers,” Atoyebi added.