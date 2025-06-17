FG begins nationwide drive to reform business climate, engage stakeholders

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), will launch a nationwide tour on June 23, 2025, aimed at deepening ease-of-doing-business reforms across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The tour, which will run until mid-July, is designed to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors by bringing government officials face-to-face with business owners, investors, and citizens.

It will include a series of technical sessions and town hall meetings, where stakeholders can discuss existing challenges and propose reforms to improve Nigeria’s business climate.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Princess Zahrah Mustapha-Audu, Director-General of PEBEC, emphasised the importance of stakeholder engagement in advancing economic growth.

“The goal is to create a more conducive business environment, attract investment, and drive sustainable economic development across Nigeria,” she said.

Call for stakeholder engagement

The initiative is part of PEBEC’s broader mandate to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks and promote transparency and efficiency in public service delivery.

Since its inception, PEBEC has led several national reforms, including the automation of business registration and streamlining of port operations.

This latest move reflects the Council’s renewed commitment to implementing reforms at the subnational level, where many entrepreneurs face hurdles ranging from multiple taxation to delayed permits and poor infrastructure.

“This tour offers businesses, investors, and the general public the opportunity to directly interact with government officials and co-create solutions,” Princess Mustapha-Audu added.

PEBEC encouraged stakeholders to participate actively in the sessions and follow updates, including state-by-state schedules, via its official website and social media platforms.