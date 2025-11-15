Darling and Kanekalon™ Crown Nigeria's Newest Hair Creativity Champions!

If you're a hair enthusiast who lives for creativity, you know that a head-turning style is a work of art. And recently, the bar for that art was set to a whole new level! The much-anticipated 2025 NASHCO Hair Creativity Competition just wrapped up an electrifying tour across Nigeria, and the talent was simply breathtaking. In an amazing collaboration, the National Association of Hairstylists & Cosmetologists (NASHCO) partnered with Darling and was sponsored by Kanekalon™ the names behind your favorite braids to find the best of the best.

The competition blazed through Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano, drawing out the most innovative and skillful stylists from each state. The Hair Creativity Competition went beyond traditional black and brown tones, focusing on intricate, creative hairstyles utilizing Darling’s extensive color palette.

A Showcase of Skill, Powered by Quality

This wasn't just any competition. It was a dazzling showcase of what's possible when raw talent meets premium-quality products. Stylists were challenged to push their creative boundaries, and they delivered! We saw intricate braiding, futuristic styles, and stunning color blends that could only be achieved with the best fibers. This is where Darling truly shines. Using world-renowned Kanekalon™ fibers as found in Darling Superstar give stylists the flawless, lightweight, and easy-to-braid experience they need to bring their craft in styling to life.

Whether it’s the perfect, long-lasting braid, a soft-textured crochet, or a bold new color, stylists proved that Darling is the ultimate canvas for creativity. The competition which featured shades from rich auburns to playful pastels like Lilac Sorbet and bold accents like Aqua, emphasized the use of 100% Kanekalon™ fiber. The competition encouraged stylists to think architecturally, traditionally, and thematically, pushing the boundaries of braiding skill and artistry.

Sponsor, Organizers and Why the Event…

Kanekalon™, produced by Kaneka Corporation in 1957, has evolved over the years. With the changing world, especially influenced by Gen-Z and Millennials, Kaneka Corporation transitioned from fiber production to providing solutions. The organizers, Kanekalon™ and Darling Nigeria, in partnership with NASHCO, focused on braiding excellence, showcasing the creative potential of Darling's colors in achieving unique looks.

The NASHCO team was made up of both the national and state executives co – hosted the events in each state. The National President of NASHCO praised Kanekalon™ and Darling for elevating professional standards in Nigeria's beauty industry. She highlighted the competition as a platform celebrating Nigeria's cultural heritage and local hairstylists' extraordinary skill. Representatives from Kanekalon™ highlighted the company's transformation into a solutions provider, offering fiber types designed for comfort, durability, and versatility. They emphasized the importance of using authentic products to avoid counterfeit risks.

Mrs. Biola Yaqub, leading the Darling brand, focused on innovation and creativity in modern hairstyling. She introduced flagship products like Darling Superstar, emphasizing their unique maintenance formulas for a long-lasting experience. The competition aimed to inspire creativity and support hairstylists in Nigeria, emphasizing loyalty, visibility, and credibility as essential traits and the objective to elevate the hairstyling community in Nigeria. The tour was a major success, attracting hairstylists, beauticians, and industry stakeholders in a series of colorful and inspiring gatherings across the nation.

The Creative Challenge and Judging Criteria

Judges, consisting of industry experts, were primarily focused on originality, complexity, visual impact, and execution. Contestants were challenged to move beyond simple feed-in techniques to create complicated patterns, shapes, and structural designs. A significant portion of the score was dedicated to Style (50 marks), where the strategic use of Darling Superstar vibrant shade was crucial to ensure the complex braiding techniques were clearly visible and drew the immediate attention of the judging panel. The grand finale of the NASHCO National Hair and Creativity Competition crowned the winners of the competition that celebrated precision braiding infused with creative color, showcasing the creativity and skill of local hairstylists in Nigeria.

And the Winners Are…

After fierce competition, the judges made their tough decisions, crowning the new winners and runners-up from each state. A massive congratulations to the new champions who wowed everyone with their skill and artistry!

Ogun State: Abeokuta October 14, 2025, Cultural Centre, Kuto. It was Miss Ayoola Anuoluwapo Mary, secured the Ogun state creativity champion title. She was presented with a set of salon equipment and a professional collaboration opportunity. 2nd Position: Mrs Akanni Elizabeth. 3rd Position: Mrs Muritala Abibat.

Oyo State: Ibadan Friday, October 17, 2025, J. Royal Garden, Moniya. After an exciting display of talent, Mrs Yusuf Khadijat of Eve Concept was declared the overall winner for her "exceptional show of creativity and achievement." 1st Runner-up: Mrs Caroline Micheal of CaroBest Salon 2nd Runner-up: Mrs Tinubu Busayo of YG_Glam & Hair.

Kwara State: Ilorin Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Ilorin Ultra-Modern Hall. At the end of the contest, Abdulrazaq Jemilat of Lady J Hair Beauty Salon emerged as the overall winner. 2nd Position: Aishat Balogun of Toyo’s Beauty World. 3rd Position: Muhammed Yusuf Olanrewaju of Ola Success Beauty Salon.

Abuja: FCT Monday, October 27, 2025, Hotel de Bentley, Utako. Following a rigorous assessment, Martha Ocheje emerged as the overall winner. Rashidat Olagunju and Fatimah Abass secured the second and third positions respectively. Consolation prizes of high-quality hair dryers were awarded to seven other contestants.

Kaduna State: Kaduna City Thursday, October 30, 2025, Galaxy Multi-Purpose Hall, Janruwa. As the moving train of the Darling Hair Creativity Workshop hit Kaduna city, Sarah Sylvester of Divine Success Salon (Romi zone) emerged as the overall winner. 2nd Position: Murna Ishaya of Success Salon (Narayi zone) 3rd Position: Felicia Francis of Felly Hairdressing Salon (Television zone)

