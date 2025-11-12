Brandcom Awards: Integrated Indigo Bags 'PR Agency of the Year', 'Most Outstanding Agency in Corporate Communications' Awards

Integrated Indigo Bags PR Agency of the Year and Most Outstanding Agency in Corporate Communications at Brandcom AwardsLagos, Nigeria. November 08, 2025 – Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading full-service Public Relations and Strategic Communications agencies, bagged two awards - PR Agency of the Year and Most Outstanding Agency in Corporate Communications- at the 2025 Brandcom Awards ceremony held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Now in its seventh edition, the prestigious Brandcom Awards, organised by Brand Communicator, celebrates excellence across the marketing and communications ecosystem, spotlighting brands, agencies, and individuals making outstanding contributions in the industry.

Speaking on the achievements, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Abimbola explained that the double recognition reflects the agency’s consistent drive for innovation, strategic excellence, and creativity in delivering measurable impact for clients across industries, as well as a testament to the dedication of its talented team.

Abimbola further noted that the awards are not just a recognition of past achievements but a motivation to continue raising the bar within the industry.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognised as ‘PR Agency of the Year’ and ‘Most Outstanding Agency in Corporate Communications.’ These awards reaffirm our belief that meaningful communication, anchored on insight, creativity, and integrity, can inspire trust, transform brands, and drive long-term impact. This win is for our clients, partners, and the entire Indigo team, whose passion and commitment continue to set us apart. This recognition will only inspire us to push boundaries further and continue delivering value that drives results for our clients and communities,” he said.

Integrated Indigo continues to shape modern corporate communications in Nigeria through data-driven strategies and authentic storytelling, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner that delivers impactful campaigns connecting brands with audiences, strengthening reputations, and inspiring change.