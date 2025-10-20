Be a Hero, One Handwash at a Time: Dettol Champions Good Hygiene with the Federal Government and Partners

Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand, Dettol, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing hand hygiene in Nigeria with the commemoration of Global Handwashing Day 2025, held in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, The Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), and Kiddies ‘n’ Brands, a Reckitt Catalyst beneficiary.

This year’s theme, “Be a Hero, One Handwash at a Time,” reinforces the power of individual action in driving collective change through handwashing, one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent illness and improve public health.

The flagship event, held on October 15th in Abuja, brought together key government officials, development partners, and members of the media to promote hand hygiene awareness nationwide. The event featured practical handwashing demonstrations led by Dettol and a renewed commitment by stakeholders to scale hygiene education across communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the goodwill message at the event, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, Head of External Communications and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, reiterated Dettol’s leadership in hygiene advocacy and its long-standing partnership with the Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At Reckitt, through our flagship brand, Dettol, we have remained deeply committed to the promotion of hand hygiene for decades. Handwashing is not just a routine practice; it is a basic human right, a key to well-being, and one of the most effective ways to prevent illness and improve public health outcomes. Our long-standing advocacy for hand hygiene is rooted in the belief that clean hands save lives, and hygiene is the foundation for health.

To bring this commitment to life, we have continued to work closely with the Federal and State governments, championing hygiene and sanitation education that empowers communities and strengthens public health across Nigeria.” she said.

The Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, commended Dettol and its partners for their sustained advocacy and contribution to Nigeria’s hygiene and sanitation goals, urging continued collaboration toward a healthier nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I commend Reckitt, through its Dettol brand, and our development partners, Action Against Hunger, UNICEF, WaterAid and others for their continued support in driving hygiene and sanitation improvements across Nigeria. Handwashing with soap remains a first-line defence against disease and a foundation for dignity, productivity, and well-being. However, ensuring that this simple act becomes a way of life requires sustained advocacy, innovation, and collective effort. The Federal Government remains committed to working with the private sector to scale up access to hygiene facilities and strengthen behaviour change. Together, we can empower every Nigerian to be a handwashing hero and safeguard our nation’s health,” he said.

In addition to the Abuja event, Dettol’s partners extended the Global Handwashing Day commemoration to communities in Lagos and Kwara States. In Lagos, the Wellbeing Foundation Africa and Kiddies ‘n’ Brands led community and school-based engagements across Ijora and Alimosho, where students and caregivers participated in fun, interactive hygiene demonstrations reinforcing the importance of regular handwashing in line with Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 6. Similarly, in Kwara, the Wellbeing Foundation Africa continued its Hygiene Quest programme, educating schoolchildren and families on best hygiene practices.

As part of its broader public health agenda, Dettol continues to lead impactful initiatives such as Dettol Clean Naija and the Reckitt Catalyst Initiatives, which have empowered millions of Nigerians with hygiene education and supported innovative social enterprises in the WASH and Health sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through these initiatives, Dettol underscores how simple daily actions like handwashing can make a life-saving difference. Together with the government and partners, Reckitt remains committed to building a Nigeria where everyone can be a hygiene hero.